Sky Sci-Fi is the result of a rebrand of Syfy and will offer a host of new shows as well as old favourites

Sky is rebranding its science fiction and fantasy channel, Syfy as Sky Sci-Fi this week.

The move will see a shakeup of the channel’s current output and the introduction of new prestige shows.

From comes to Sky Sci-Fi this month

What is Sky Sci-Fi?

Sky Sci-Fi will be Sky’s destination for fans of science fiction, fantasy, and horror shows and films.

The new channel is a rebranding of Syfy, which first launched as Sci Fi Channel in 1995 before taking on its current title in 2010.

The new rebrand to Sky Sci-Fi will see a refreshed schedule of existing Sky content as well as the premiere of several new shows.

When does Sky Sci-Fi launch?

Sky Sci-Fi will launch at 11am on Tuesday 26 July, airing old episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The daytime content will continue to be made up of older classic shows such as Quantum Leap, Stargate Sg-1, and Futurama.

Day of the Dead is one of the new shows to the channel

The channel will continue to air Teleshopping from 8am-11am daily, with a range of old and new sci-fi, horror, and fantasy shows airing the rest of the day and night.

Content broadcast in the evenings will mostly be new and original TV series of film releases.

What new content will be on Sky Sci-Fi?

Day of The Dead - A zombie series inspired by George. A Romero’s 1985 cult classic horror movie. The ten-part series follows six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead apocalypse. The series will come to Sky Sci-Fi during the first month of the channel’s rebrand.

From - A new horror mystery series about a city in middle America which imprisons everyone who enters its boundaries. The residents of the nightmarish prison city have attempted to build a normal society, but are also searching for ways to escape. To make matters worse, the surrounding forest holds plenty of deadly threats.

As the residents struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and seek a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest. There are ten episodes in season one of From, and it will begin airing on Sky Sci-Fi at 9pm pm 26 July. The series has already been greenlit for a second season.

SurrealEstate follows a team of specialists who investigate haunted houses

SurrealEstate - This mystery fantasy series follows an elite team of supernatural specialists who take on cases of paranormal activity and haunted houses which are scaring away potential buyers. The Roman agency is led by Luke Roman, a man who has the power to communicate with the supernatural presence in the properties he investigates. SurrealEstate begins airing at 2am on 30 July.

New film releases coming to Sky Sci-Fi include Thor: Love and Thunder, which airs at 11.05pm on 26 July, Jurassic World rip-off Jurassic Domination (9pm on 28 July), and Dracula: The Original Living Vampire (11pm on 28 July).

What channel is Sky Sci-Fi on?

Sky Sci-Fi will be on the same channel as Syfy when the rebrand takes place.

You will be able to find Sky Sci-Fi on Sky channel 152 and Virgin channel 138.