Animated family series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has returned to Netflix for season five

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated spin-off series from the blockbuster Jurassic World film franchise.

The collaboration between Netflix and DreamWorks sees a group of teenagers stranded on Isla Nublar - the setting of the original Jurassic Park films - try to find their way home.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5

The series is one of the most popular children’s shows on Netflix and is a toned-down version of the film outings, with less blood and profanity, but just as many dinosaurs.

Steven Spielberg, director of Jurassic Park and its sequel The Lost World, is the show’s executive producer.

What is Camp Cretaceous about?

The series follows six teenagers who found themselves stranded on a dinosaur infested island after the mutant dinosaur Indominus Rex escaped its containment in the 2015 Chris Pratt blockbuster Jurassic World.

The third season took place during the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and season five overlaps with the latest film instalment, Jurassic World: Dominion, which was released in June this year.

Season four ended on a cliffhanger as the group found themselves encircled by BRAD-X dino-robots.

Season 5 of Camp Cretaceous will be the final season

Speaking about season five, showrunner Scott Kreamer told Entertainment Weekly: “Our camp fam will be challenged like never before.They will face new threats, dinosaurs and otherwise.

“Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and in some cases, changed forever. It’s all been leading up to this.

“Even after everything our heroes have struggled to overcome over the course of the series, the odds against survival have never been greater, the danger has never been more real and the stakes have never been higher.”

What is Camp Cretaceous?

Camp Cretaceous is a dinosaur-themed adventure camp on the island of Isla Nublar.

Six teenagers won the opportunity to travel to the camp after winning a video game.

Isla Nublar is a fictional island located 120 miles off the coast of Costa Rica in the North Pacific.

It is the same island where Richard Attenborough’s Doctor John Hammond planned to open his Jurassic Park project in the 1993 Steven Spielberg film.

Hammond’s plans were derailed when dinosaurs ran rampant across the island, a theme repeated in several sequels.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast?

These are the main voice actors in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5:

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina ‘Yaz’ Fadoula

Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn

Ryan Potter as Kenji Kon

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

When is Camp Cretaceous on Netflix?

Season five is made up of 12 episodes which are 24 minutes in length, and the full season was released on Netflix in the UK at 8am on Thursday 21 July.

All of seasons one to four are also available to watch on Netflix now.

Will there be a season 6 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

No, season five has been confirmed to be the final season of the show.