Your guide to the series so far, as well as where to watch the dinosaur adventures

Blockbuster sci-fi action-adventure Jurassic World Dominion is here, acting as the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, and the culmination to the tale begun in the original Jurassic Park trilogy.

That’s quite a lineage, encapsulating one of the best films ever made - and a few that we’d much rather forget about.

So how do you keep up with all the previous films’ goings on? Are they available to stream on Netflix?

Here is everything you need to know, plus a little reminder on the story so far...

What is Jurassic Park?

Jurassic Park was developed by Michael Crichton, whose bestselling 1990 novel about genetically manufactured dinosaurs inhabiting a theme park was transformed into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg.

It was such a huge hit that it generated five sequels.

Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park varied a lot from Crichton’s original novel, and all of the sequels, starting with The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, were set in Spielberg’s movie universe rather than Crichton’s.

Palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) were the main characters of Jurassic Park, despite the fact that the trio only worked together once in the films.

Though Jurassic World Dominion reunites the trio, Malcolm and Grant alternated as the main characters in The Lost World and Jurassic Park III in 2001, with Sattler making a brief appearance in the later film.

What is Jurassic World?

Colin Trevorrow’s reboot of Jurassic Park - renamed Jurassic World - in 2015 resulted in a billion-dollar box office bonanza, reviving the franchise.

The new film had relatively few links to the originals, and all viewers really had to be aware of were the dinosaur cloning techniques (prehistoric DNA extracted from amber-trapped flies) that allowed the first Jurassic Park to be established.

The new film depicted a now fully-functioning, successful theme park, with safety procedures significantly upped since the disaster of the first film.

Of course, it was inevitably destroyed by dinosaurs, including the Indominus Rex, a fictional hybrid prehistoric creature created to serve as the films’ dinosaur supervillain.

Jurassic World introduced new heroes Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), as well as one of the new trilogiy’s more beloved characters - velociraptor, Blue.

Unlike the vicious pack hunting dinosaurs of the original trilogy, Blue was instead raised by expert wrangler Grady, and is well trained enough to respond to his commands and help him out of sticky situations.

In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs were armed for military objectives, and eventually escaped into the wider world.

Now, the planet’s fate is at stake in Jurassic World Dominion, with dinosaurs once again ruling the Earth and living among the human population.

Where to watch the Jurassic Park/World films?

If you want to get yourself up to speed and take in the first five JUrassic World/Park films before the sixth, you’re going to need access to either Now TV Cinema or Virgin TV Go.

That’s where all five films are currently nestled for streaming, and though four seasons of 202 animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous are considered canonical and available on Netflix, they don’t make essential viewing, and are aimed more towards younger audiences.

Jurassic Park - Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go

- Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go The Lost World: Jurassic Park - Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go

- Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go Jurassic Park III - Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go

- Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go Jurassic World - Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go

- Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Now TV Cinema/Virgin TV Go

Two short films set between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion have also been released, and are considered canon with the film series.

Both Battle at Big Rock and the Jurassic World Dominion prologue are available to watch for free through YouTube.

Will there be more Jurassic World films?

Though Dominion is intended to wrap up the second film trilogy as well as the storyline that began in the first, further instalments in the franchise have not been ruled out.

Jurassic World Dominion symbolises "the start of a new era,” according to producer Frank Marshall, in which humanity must acclimate to dinosaurs living on the mainland.

He has since stated that there may be more films in the works, saying: "We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is".

Director Colin Trevorrow likely won’t return for any future films though; after spending nine years working on the Jurassic World trilogy, he said he would likely not return for another picture, except in a possible advisory capacity.

Trevorrow has indicated interest in having Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars in Jurassic World, follow in her father’s footsteps and direct a future instalment.

He also hinted that numerous characters from Dominion could return in future films, but Pratt and Howard have no plans to reprise their roles.

When can I watch Jurassic World Dominion?