The film stars a host of famous faces

The first reviews have dropped for the third and final instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy.

Jurassic World Dominion hit UK cinemas on Friday (10 June) and is the sixth Jurassic Park film overall.

The film sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles from the previous two films, with Laura Dern and Sam Neill, who starred in the original Jurassic Park in 1993, also joining the cast.

Original cast members Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong, who have already appeared in the Jurassic World franchise, also return.

But what do film critics think of the new film as a whole? At the time of writing, the film currently has just a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Everything is lethargy, repetition and cop-out’ - Kevin Maher, The Times

Kevin Maher of The Times asked in his one-star review: "How hard can it be to make dinosaurs scary?

"And yet, here we go again: in this sixth and longest instalment (nearly two and a half hours!) of an increasingly flaccid dino franchise, there’s not a single moment of genuine dread, fear or even mild unease.”

"Everything is lethargy, repetition and cop-out. Dramatic jeopardy is abandoned,” he added.

‘It’s been like watching a cook completely butcher a recipe’ - Clarisse Loughrey, The Independent

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said in her two-star review: "Dominion is the final entry into a trilogy that, at no point, ever knew what it was doing.

"It’s been like watching a cook completely butcher a recipe, before manically pouring in spice after spice to try and fix it."

‘Overwhelmingly mediocre and pointless’ - Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw described the new movie in his one-star review as "overwhelmingly mediocre and pointless, contrived and lifelessly convoluted to the point of gibberish".

"There are some flickers of fun," he added, "largely from the geezer generation: Dern and Neill have a nice chemistry and Goldblum is dependably droll. But Pratt and Howard look as if they have just been introduced at some LA party and have nothing in common."

"This could have been fun, but there is something so arbitrary and CGI-bound and jeopardy-free about it, as the film joylessly chops in bits of Alien, The Swarm, Bourne and 007,” he said.

‘It’s lovely to see Dern, Neill and Goldblum sharing the same frame’, Ian Freer, Empire

The three-star review from Empire’s Ian Freer was slightly warmer, as he said great action scenes were "dotted throughout" and highlighted the reunion of key cast members.