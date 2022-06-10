The final season of Peaky Blinders has come to Netflix in the US but is not available on the platform in the UK

Peaky Blinders season 6 was added to Netflix in the US at 12am pacific time on Friday 10 June, six weeks after it first aired on the BBC.

The final season of the sprawling Birmingham gangster series saw Tommy Shelby and his brothers face off against fascist Oswald Mosley, the IRA, and his cousin Michael Gray.

Cillian Murphy in the season finale of Peaky Blinders

Production of the final season of the series was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tragic death of actress Helen McCrory.

Season six finally aired on BBC One in six weekly instalments from February to March 2022.

The season finale was an epic 80-minute climax which saw the threads of Tommy’s violent life come together.

What happened in season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

The final season of Peaky Blinders sees Tommy travel to North America following the end of Prohibition which brings new business opportunities.

He also finds himself involved in a power game with British fascists, Boston gangsters, and Irish freedom fighters.

As he deals with family trauma and old grudges, Tommy tries to secure his legacy and bring down his enemies.

Why isn’t Peaky Blinders season 6 on Netflix in the UK?

Peaky Blinders originally aired in the UK so it seems only fair that it would come to UK Netflix before or at least at the same time as it was added to the site in other regions.

However, this has not been the case, as the sixth and final season of the series has been added to Netflix in the US but not in the UK.

All six episodes were released on the same day in the US and some European countries on 10 June.

It is not clear why the final season of Peaky Blinders has not been added to Netflix in the UK yet.

Seasons 1-5 of the show are available to watch on Netflix UK now, with the fifth season added to the platform in April 2020, eight months after it first aired.

This means that the final season could come to Netflix UK some time in December 2022, if the same eight-month wait applies.

However, the full series is currently available to watch for free in the UK.

Peaky Blinders

Where can I watch Peaky Blinders in the UK?

As previously mentioned, the first five seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to watch on Netflix.

The complete box set including all of seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Will there be a Peaky Blinders film?

Series creator Steven Knight confirmed that there would not be another season, after the pandemic changed his plans for the series.

He had originally envisioned Peaky Blinders finishing with a seventh season, but has now said that a feature-length film will take the place of another season.

The plot details, cast and release date of the film are largely unknown, but it is expected to take place during the second world war.