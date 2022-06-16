The sixth season of the epic Birmingham gangter drama concluded with an astounding feature-length final episode

The effect that Peaky Blinders has had on British culture in the decade since it first aired cannot be overstated.

Themed gin bars, Peaky Blinders haircuts, and the resurgence of interest in gangster shows and documentaries are all testament to the pull that the series had on its viewers.

And when Peaky Blinders returned for its sixth season in February, after a nearly three year break, fans were eager to see how Tommy Shelby would defeat his many enemies.

Season six was delayed by the pandemic and the untimely death of one of the show’s main cast, Helen McCrory.

McCrory, who played the formidable Polly Gray, a surrogate mother to the Shelby boys, passed away early into shooting for season 7 and extensive rewrites were required.

Season 6 follows Tommy Shelby as he plots revenge against those who have wronged him - a daunting list which includes fascist politician Oswald Mosley, and the IRA.

But now that season six has come to an end, fans are desperate to know if Tommy Shelby will be returning to the big, or small screen.

Here is everything you need to know:

When does season 6 end?

Peaky Blinders came to an end in its current form on 3 April, when the final episode aired on BBC One.

Shelby has lost loved ones, been drawn further from his wife Lizzie, and dealt with his own health battles.

It was the longest episode of the entire series, clocking in at a feature length 81 minutes.

The episode, titled Lock and Key, has the vague and unsettling synopsis: “As the clouds of the coming storm gather, Tommy Shelby faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions.”

Lock and Key saw a final deadly confrontation between Tommy and his cousin Michael Gray, and scores were settled with Oswald Mosley, and the IRA.

Will there be a season 7 of Peaky Blinders?

No, there will not be another season of Peaky Blinders, the season six finale is your last chance to see Tommy Shelby in action, on the small screen at least.

This marks a change from creator Steven Knight’s original plans as he said in 2018 that there would be a seventh season.

However, Knight is keen to continue the story of Birmingham’s most famous outlaws, and has spoken of the season six finale as the end of the beginning.

Will there be a Peaky Blinders film?

That’s the question, isn’t it? From what we know so far there has been extensive talk of a Peaky Blinders film, though details about characters and plot are sketchy.

Knight has previously said that he plans to make a film based on the series , with the characters of Arthur and Tommy Shelby coming back.

He said that the feature length season six finale is a dry run for the film, and that a movie would explore two main storylines.

But, while Knight has been adamant that Cillian Murphy would reprise his role of Tommy Shelby for the film, the actor has been cagier, telling Esquire that nothing had been confirmed.

With the final season of the TV series taking place in the mid 1930s, it is expected that a film would take us through to at least the start of the Second World War.

In an interview with Deadline, Murphy said: “I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.

“Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all [...] So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there."

How can I watch Peaky Blinders season 1-6?

You can watch all episodes of seasons one to five and the currently available episodes of season six on BBC iPlayer now.