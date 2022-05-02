The new ITV crime drama was filmed on location in Birmingham

ITV’s latest crime series, DI Ray, follows a homicide detective working on a murder investigation in Birmingham.

Written by Line of Duty writer Maya Sondhi and executive producer Jed Mercurio, the four-part series airs on 2 May on ITV at 9pm.

With the show having been filmed in Birmingham, many recognisable locations throughout the city will feature in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about where DI Ray was filmed.

What is DI Ray about?

DI Ray is a four-part crime drama that follows the story of Birmingham police officer DI Rachita Ray, who finds herself working on her first homicide case.

However when she discovers it is “culturally specific” she is left wondering if she was assigned based on her merit, or her ethnicity.

The series follows Ray as she works hard to track down the killer, finding herself uncovering the murky side of Birmingham’s criminal underworld.

The series explores racism in the workplace, dealing with microaggressions and asks important questions about what it’s like to be British but feel, “other”.

Where is DI Ray filmed?

DI Ray is set in the midlands, with much of the series being filmed in Birmingham city centre.

Film crews were spotted by fans in October and November 2021 in locations across the city including Snow Hill station car park and Livery Street.

Some of the confirmed filming locations include:

Three Snow Hill

According to Birmingham Live, film crews were spotted outside the landmark office block Three Snow Hill opposite the Lloyd House police station.

Filming took place at the busy city centre location, which is near the Children’s hospital and Gun Quarter, in October 2021.

Snow Hill station car park

Film crews were also spotted around the corner in Snow Hill station car park, filming scenes on top of the multi-story building.

St. Paul’s Square

The last remaining Georgian square in Birmingham, St Paul’s Square is located in the Jewellery Quarter and named after the church in its centre.

Film crews were spotted in this leafy section of the city in November 2021.

Ludgate Hill car park

Film crews were also spotted filming at another car park - this time Ludgate Hill, which is located around the corner from Paul’s Square in the Jewellery Quarter.

Livery Street

Scenes were also spotted being filmed in Livery Street, which is located within the city’s Soho & Jewellery Quarter.

Who wrote DI Ray?

DI Ray was written by screenwriter Maya Sondhi who hails from Birmingham and is known for her writing on BBC’s Line of Duty.

Sondhi, who also wrote for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge, spoke about the personal importance of the series saying:

“This is a project which is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman. It’s only in the past 10 years or so I’ve really been able to truly embrace my heritage. So much of this show is my story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate.”

When can I watch DI Ray?

DI Ray will be released on 2 May on ITV at 9pm.

Each episode will air over four nights, with the series finale taking place on 5 May at 9pm.