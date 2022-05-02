Both Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue first appeared on the Australian soap opera in 1986

With the end of the show confirmed earlier this year by Channel 5 , many fans have been left wondering which stars from the series’ past could be making a return to see the programme off.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been confirmed that Neighbours power couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, played by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, will be gracing TV screens once again in the finale.

This is what you need to know.

Will Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan be in the finale?

It has been confirmed that both Minogue and Donovan will be returning to the soap to reprise their characters Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson for the series finale.

On Twitter, the official Neighbours account wrote: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale…”

The account also wrote: “It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

On Instagram, Minogue shared an image posted by the Neighbours account on Twitter which looked like a snippet of a script where you can see the name Scott and the first part of Charlene.

Minogue wrote in the caption: “Oh. My. Gosh!”

Donovan also shared the same image and tagged Minogue in the caption.

When is Neighbours ending?

It was announced back in February that Channel 5 would be dropping the programme from its network, and in March it was confirmed that Neighbours would be coming to an end.

Channel 5 made a statement regarding the end of the show after the news was leaked by tabloids.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.”

It was confirmed earlier this year that Neighbours would be coming to an end (Photo: Channel 5)

The spokesperson added: “We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years. We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

On Twitter the show wrote: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer.”

It has since been confirmed that the last episode of the show will air on Monday 1 August 2022 on Channel 5.

In the UK, Neighbours was aired on BBC One from 27 October 1986 until it moved to Channel 5 in 2008 when the BBC decided to drop the series.

When were Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in the series?

Minogue and Donovan starred on Neighbours together as the characters Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell.

Donovan made his Neighbours debut at the age of 17 on 12 February 1986. Minogue first appeared on the show shortly after Donovan, on 17 April 1986.

Their characters were involved in a romantic relationship and Scott and Charlene’s wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

Nearly 20 million UK viewers tuned in for Scott and Charlene’s wedding episode when it aired in 1988 (Photo: Channel 5)

The ceremony became one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.