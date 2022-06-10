Neighbours has produced many famous faces over its three-decade run, but which characters are the most memorable?

The Australian soap, Neighbours, has officially been axed from UK TV after an announcement from Channel 5 has left fans devastated.

The daytime drama about the residents of Ramsay Street has been shown on UK television for over 30 years, launching the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.

But the production company that produces Neighbours, Freemantle Media, has failed to find another network to take the show.

With the end of Neighbours nigh, we reflect and look back at some memorable, fan favourite characters on the show, and where they are now.

15 memorable fan favourites of Neighbours:

Sonya Rebecchi

Sonya Rebecchi was played by Eve Morey. Her first appearance was broadcasted in 2009, as she was introduced as a recurring guest character and dog trainer for established character Toadfish Rebecchi (played by Ryan Molony).

Sonya was a reformed addict who later married Toadie and Sonya managed to reconnect with her son Callum, whom she had given up at birth.

Sonya later died of ovarian cancer after more than 1,000 appearances in the show.

Since the show, Moray gained a role in the second season of the Australian neo-western crime mystery Mystery Road.

Nicolette Stone

Nicolette Stone, played by Charlotte Chimes, made her first appearance in 2020 and is the estranged daughter of Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones).

Known to cause drama, Nicolette is a fan favourite for her storylines of stealing a baby (even though it was hers), coming out to her grandmother when she died and stealing a winning lottery ticket.

Ned Willis

Played by Ben Hall, Ned Willis is the son of Brad Willis and Beth Brennan. He was first introduced in the show in 2016 and is often portrayed as a complex, manipulative character but one who is good at heart.

Ned is still featured in the show.

Sheila Canning

Sheila Canning, played by Colette Mann, is the grandmother of the Canning clan.

Sheila is filled with drama and has infiltrated the lives of all her grandchildren both live-in and visiting.

Mann made her debut in 2012 and was promoted to the regular cast soon after.

Hendrix Greyson

Benny Turland plays the "golden child" of the show, Hendrix Greyson.

He is the son of Pierce Greyson.

As of 2022, Hendrix is a chef and is in a relationship with Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone). However, rumour has it they’re about to break up.

Charlene Robinson

Played by the world-renowned Kylie Minogue, Charlene Robinson is one of the most iconic Neighbours characters of all time.

First introduced in 1986, Minogue shot to fame playing the tomboy mechanic and struck up a romantic relationship with Scott, played by Jason Donovan to have one of the biggest Australian weddings of all time.

Their two children, Daniel and Madison, have both called Ramsay Street home in recent years.

Since the show, Kylie Minogue has received numerous awards for her music, including three Brit awards in 2002 and 2008, a Grammy in 2004 for Best Dance Recording, and multiple ARIA Music Awards from 2001 to 2021.

Harold Bishop

Ian Smith plays the classic Neighbours character of Harold Bishop, known to be a kind-hearted soul who always offers to help.

He has been a feature on Neighbours for over 20 years, appearing in over 2,000 episodes and writing 16.

Making multiple appearances in the show, Smith has also gone on to play Father Micheal in the Australian comedy TV series, How to Stay Married.

Karl Kennedy

Karl Kenndy, played by Alan Fletcher, has been featured on the show for 27 years as a GP with his first appearance in 1994.

Karl is known for his caring nature in his roles as a mentor, husband, father and grandfather, but also for his ability to make huge mistakes and errors in judgement that hurt other people.

Alan Fletcher is also known as Harry Stinson in Lift Off, an Australian children’s TV series, and is the lead singer in a band called Waiting Room.

Terese Willis

Played by Rebekah Elmaloglou, Terese Willis made her on-screen debut in 2013.

The mother of three has cemented herself as a fan favourite throughout 2000 episodes and is known for her good-hearted nature.

Her character has been through a lot, such as losing her son, having her husband run off with another woman and battling alcoholism and breast cancer.

She still features on the show.

Chloe Brennan

Played by April Rose Pengilly, Chloe Brennan was introduced with the fatal illness of Huntington’s disease.

Across her four years in the show, Chloe has worked as an escort, a pseudo-mother, a wife and a businesswoman.

April has been part of Neighbours since 2018, and her role is still going strong.

Roxy Willis

Zima Anderson plays the role of Terese Willis’ niece, Roxy.

When she first appeared in the role, she was a wild child but now she has mellowed out and Neighbours fans are watching her prepare to marry Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan).

Kyle Canning

Portrayed by Chris Milligan, Kyle was introduced in 2008 as an immature bad boy who turned into a bully. He was a recurring character and was promoted to full-time cast, but in 2011 left Neighbours due to an injury. He rejoined in 2016 and became a regular in 2019.

He has worked as a student, a barman, a car salesman and a handyman, and now is a chef in the tram restaurant.

Recently, he has battled with cancer, and his partner Roxy proposed to show her commitment.

Susan Kennedy

Jackie Woodburne plays the matriarch of Susan Kennedy, moving to Ramsey Street almost 30 years ago.

Susan is a much-loved character of the series for her kind and warming nature and her strong moral compass.

Former Network Script Executive Dan Bennett told backtothebay that "Susan’ is, quite simply, one of the best-crafted characters Neighbours has ever had."

Paul Robinson

Paul Robinson, played by Stefan Dennis, has grown with the show since his appearance in 1985.

He has morphed into many different versions of himself, from a boss to a killer and a serial husband to a grandfather, he is "everybody’s favourite villain."

Jarrod ‘Toadie’ Rebecchi

Since 1994, Toadie (played by Ryan Moloney) has been a fixture in Neighbours and quickly became Neighbours’ most popular character.

Throughout his time on the show, Toadie has been through a lot, from being shot and paralysed, to being loved and hurt, he has always endured.