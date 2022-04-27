Margot Robbie will star as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken in the upcoming Warner

Warner Bros have given us a first look at the new Barbie movie.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, they included an image of Australian actor Margot Robbie, who is playing the role, posing in a pink convertible.

The Barbie movie, which is a joint project between Warner Bros and Mattel, has an A-List cast including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Barbie movie and when you can catch it in the cinema.

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Warner Bros’ have announced the live-action Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the world’s most famous doll, will be released in cinemas 21 July 2023.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, the movie is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

Announcing the release date, Warner Bros gave us a first look at Barbie, sharing a picture of Robbie in the iconic pink convertible and sporting a blue top and blue and white spotted headband.

Who are the Barbie movie cast members?

Barbie features a star-studded cast, with Australian actress Margot Robbie leading the reins as the famous fashionista, with none other than Ryan Gosling taking on the role of her love interest Ken.

Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Hari Nef.

Their roles have not yet been confirmed, but Barbie does have three sisters: Skipper, Stacey and Chelsea, so it is expected that they may be playing one of those characters.

What has the reaction been to Barbie Movie?

The annoucement of the Barbie Movie has been trending across Twitter, with some of the film’s actors taking to the social network to announce their excitement.

Canadian Actor, Simu Liu who is known for his role in Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, shared Margot Robbie’s first look, tweeting: “COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY!”

Liu’s character in the Barbie movie has not yet been announced.

What can we expect from the Barbie movie?

The film has been directed by acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, who has co-written the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig has been nominated for the Oscars twice for her best director and best original screenplay for Lady Bird in 2017 and best adapted screenplay for Little Women in 2019.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2021, Robbie commented on her upcoming role and the film’s director, saying that Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”.

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t’.”

Will there be anymore Mattel movies planned?

The idea for a live action film of the world’s most famous doll is catching on, with many more Mattel movies in the lineup.

Feature adaptations for some of our favourite childhood toys including: the magic 8 ball, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots feeding the drive for nostalgic films that remind us of our childhood.