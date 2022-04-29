The Gavin & Stacey co-creator has hosted The Late Late Show sine 2015

James Corden has promised to “go out with a bang” as he announced he will depart from The Late Late Show next year after taking over the reins from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

Revealing the news during the latest episode of the US talk-show, he said the programme had “changed my life” and promised there would be “lots of tears” when his tenure came to an end.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know.

Why is he leaving?

Making the announcement on the most recent episode of The Late Late Show, Corden said that he had signed a new contract with the show for one more year, but that this would be his last year as host.

Corder said: “When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome.

“I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

James Corden at the world premiere of Cats at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre on December 16, 2019 in New York City (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Speaking to Deadline , Corden said that the decision to leave was “really hard” because he is “so immensely proud of the show”.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on.

“I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

When is he leaving?

Corden is set to leave the show in the summer of 2023, having extended his contract with CBS for another year.

Corden has already informed his staff of his impending departure as he didn’t want the move to come as a surprise to anyone.

James Corden at the 8th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

He said: “Out of respect for all of the [staff], I want to tell them now and say that we can really go into this last year with absolute enthusiasm and passion and love.

“These shows are not built by just one person. I’m very fortunate I get to work with some people whose talents and gifts just blow my mind.”

What is he doing next?

Regarding his potential next steps after leaving the show, Corden said that “there’s still some other thing that I feel I want to do”.

“I’d like to try and write,” He said. “There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell.

“I’d like to see if I’m capable o fit. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.”

Julia Carey and James Corden at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Whether he and his family might make a return to the UK, Corden said that it’s something that they “genuinely don’t know the answer to”.

He added: “It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet.

“That’s the life side of things which well figure out. I love living here. I love everything it’s given.