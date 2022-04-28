The couple have been accused 14 joint charges of sexual activity with a child Nottingham Crown Court heard

Doctor Strange star Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke have been accused of repeatedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The court heard the police interview with the woman making the allegations, who claimed that the couple abused her from the ages of 13 to 15 over the course of 2005 to 2008.

Who is Zara Phythian?

Phythian is a British actress, stunt performer and professional martial artist - she is a former 13 time Multi Style World Sports Martial Art Champion. In 2009, she set a Guinness World Record for most items kicked off a person’s head in just one minute.

She is also an inductee into the International Karate and Kickboxing Hall of Fame.

After competing in and winning four US National Belt Titles at an event in America, she was spotted and hired as an actress for an independent science fiction film. From there, Phythian retired from the international circuit to pursue a career on screen.

Phythian appeared as Brunette Zealot in the 2016 film Doctor Strange , which starred the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, The Power of the Dog ), Tilda Swinton ( We Need to Talk About Kevin, Young Adam) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Dancing on the Edge, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

She has also appeared in other roles, including Tribal Get Out Alive, Transit 17, Dragon Kingdom, Outlawed, Furor: Rage of the Innocent and Crops.

Phythian is also listed as being a stunt double in 2012 film Alien Uprising and Curfew, and as stunt coordinator for Macbeth, Landlord: Time to Pay the Rent, Cannibals and Carpet Fitters and Veneer.

According to her IMDb, Phythian is currently in the process of filming TV show Martial Art Roadshow in which she is billed as a presenter. She also appears to be shooting a film called Unit 19 as well. Two of her other projects, Argh and Accident Man 2, are listed as being in post-production.

Who is husband Victor Marke?

Less is known about Marke. He is also a professional martial artist and Taekwondo coach who has performed some stunts in movies.

On IMDb he is credited as producer, director and writer of Furor: Rage of the Innocent and editor and action director of Landlord: Time to Pay the Rent.

It’s unknown when Marke and Phythian got married or whether they have children together.

What have they been accused of?

The couple have been accused of 14 joint charges of sexual activity with a child, including having sex with a 13-year-old girl after allegedly grooming her.

In an interview with police that was played in Nottingham Crown Court, the woman said that the abuse took place between 2005 and 2008, when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

At the time, Phythian would have been between 20 and 21 when the alleged abuse first began, and Marke would have been 42 or 43.

The court heard how the couple, who weren’t married at the time, were both martial arts instructors and that the woman looked up to Phythian. She said that the first offences occurred after Phythian and Marke gave her alcohol.

Phythian allegedly dared the woman to give Marke oral sex and then had sex with both of them.

She was quoted by the BBC as saying: “I knew it was wrong but I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything.

“I remember copying Zara’s reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in every way.”

According to the Nottinghamshire Live , the woman said that she felt as if she was being “coached” by Phythian and estimated that Marke had sex with her on 20 different occasions.

As the alleged abuse continued, the woman said that Marke had threatened to smash her kneecaps if she told anyone about what was going on.

She told police: “He just said nobody would believe me if I told them anyway.

“They always had a power over me.”

Marke is also accused of an additional four charges of indecently assaulting a child in regards to another woman who has gone to the police.

The court heard that Marke allegedly abused this other woman when she was 15, between 2002 and 2003. At the time, Marke had been married to another woman called Juliet.

When his relationship with his first wife broke down, Marke went on to have an affair with Phythian when she too was just a teenager.