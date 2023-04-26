The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, is known for their roles in The Flash, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii, marking a second arrest for the Flash star in recent weeks.

The incident allegedly left a 26 year old woman with a cut to her forehead after Miller threw a chair at her, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

While in the past Miller has said that they use all pronouns interchangeably, as of 2022, Miller has said that they use they/them pronouns .

Who is Ezra Miller?

Miller is an American actor, born on 30 September 1992 in New Jersey to parents Marta Miller (née Koch) and Robert S. Miller.

In their youth, Miller got involved with opera in order to overcome a speech impediment, which naturally led to an interest in the arts and, eventually, a career in acting.

Talking to Movieline in 2010, Miller said: “I started by getting really into opera when I was like six, and through a strange connection to my mother, who’s a modern dancer, I started doing this opera, which was called White Raven at Lincoln Centre.

Ezra Miller at a screening of Another Happy Day at Sunshine Landmark on November 14, 2011 in New York City (Photo: Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

“After that I was sort of trained as a singer, and I started singing with the Metropolitan Opera.

“I was doing seasons with that and getting this taste for art and performance, just noting that I wanted to do that with different contexts in my life.

“Then film just sort of naturally evolved from theatre and musical theatre and the opera thing. When I found film, it was like, “Of course!” It was this very intense realisation that this is perhaps the most powerful, honed context that I’ve found.”

Miller attended Rockland Country Day School and the Hudson School, however dropped out at the age of 16 following the release of their first film Afterschool in 2008.

What have they been in?

Throughout the course of their career, Miller has appeared in a variety of roles that you may recognise them from.

Many will know Miller from the 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin, starring opposite Tilda Swinton (The French Dispatch, What If? ) and John C Reilly ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , Step Brothers).

They also starred in the film adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower with Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson ) and Emma Watson ( Harry Potter , Beauty and the Beast).

Miller joined the world of Harry Potter in the 2016 film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as Credence Barebone, a role which they reprised in the subsequent films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Ezra Miller with Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne at the 2018 CinemaCon (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

They also stepped into the role of Barry Allen , a.k.a the Flash, in the extended DC comics universe, first appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Miller’s character starred as a lead in the 2017 film Justice League.

Miller is also set to star as the Flash once agains in the standalone film The Flash, due to be released in 2023.

Other on screen roles you may recognise Miller from include City Island, Beware the Gonzo, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Trainwreck, Californication, Royal Pains, The Stand and Invincible.

Why were they arrested in Hawaii?

According to reports, Miller has been arrested in Hawaii - the second arrest for the actor in recent weeks.

The Flash star, 29, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for second-degree assault following an incident which allegedly left a 26 year-old woman with a cut to her forehead.

According to the Hawaii Police Department (HPD), Miller had become “irate” and had reportedly thrown a chair which struck the woman.

Ezra Miller at the Justice League photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London, England (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Officers arrived shortly after 1am (12pm London) to a private residence in Pahoa, on Hawaii’s Big Island, following reports that an assault had taken place.

“Shortly after 1am on Tuesday April 19 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pahoa,” a report from the HPD said.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.

Ezra Miller seen in a police booking photo after their arrest for second-degree assault on April 19, 2022 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: Hawaii Police Department via Getty Images)

“The female victim refused treatment for her injury.”

Miller was arrested at 1:30am on Tuesday morning before they were subsequently released, pending further investigation.

Have they been arrested before?

This new arrest is the second for Miller in the past few weeks, after they were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar last month.

Police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts, after allegedly becoming aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.

Ezra Miller at the Vivienne Westwood show during London Fashion Week Men’s June 2017 (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Last week the couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller, though their lawyer declined to comment on the reason.

In 2020, video footage appeared to show Miller choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. When the clip began circulating online, it was unclear whether the incident was a joke or not.

A source from the establishment in question confirmed to Variety that the altercation was one of a serious nature. The source said that Miller was escorted off the premises.

The video showed Miller saying “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to a woman who appeared to be smiling and jokingly preparing for a fight.

Ezra Miller at the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre in New York on November 10, 2016 (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Miller then grabs the woman by the neck and throws her to the ground, at which point the person filming can be heard saying “Woah, bro, bro” before ending the recording abruptly.

According to the source, the incident happened after a group of over-eager fans approached Miller. The source described the fans as “quite pushy”, with the interaction escalating after the actor appeared to lose their temper.

Whilst filming The Perks of Being a Wallflower in 2011,Miller was charged with drug possession after they were found in a vehicle that held 20 grams of cannabis in their possession. The charge was later dropped.