Tim Westwood at the Love Island final viewing party hosted by Capital on November 20, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
British DJ and radio and TV presenter Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women.
In allegations made to the BBC and the Guardian, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ, 64, is alleged to have misused his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women who were in their late teens or early 20s at the time.
Three women have accused the DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others allege they were groped by him at events, according to the Guardian.
A statement from a representative to the PA news agency said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.
“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”
Does he have a wife or a girlfriend?
As of 2022, Westwood had never been married, nor does he currently have a girlfriend, according to most recent reports and social media activity.
Westwood has repeatedly told publications that his main focus in life has been hip hop and DJing.
In a 2008 interview with the Guardian, Westwood said: “This is my passion, this is my love, this is all I do. I don’t have a family, I don’t have the pressures of kids, I live for it.
“My thing is the relationship with music and with the artists and, bottom line, with the audience - that keeps my energy level to where it’s at.
“I ain’t tired with it, the hours are long but whatever, man.
“If I worked nine to five in a bank not only would those hours be long, but I’d be bloody worried about my job right now.”
In another interview with the Guardian in 2017, Westwood said: “Everything’s been a choice. The career has been a choice.
“My focus and my discipline is this. So what you see is really what you get.”
What controversies has he been involved in?
In 2006, Westwood was accused by David Cameron, who was the leader of the Conservative Party at the time, of encouraging knife and gun crime.
Speaking at a British Society of Magazine Editors event, Cameron said: “I would say to Radio 1, do you realise that some of the stuff you play on Saturday nights encourages people to carry guns and knives?”
At the time a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson responded by saying: “Radio 1 strongly refutes any suggestion that the station condones or encourages knife or gun culture.
"The station takes its responsibilities very seriously and has strict producer guidelines that govern all of the output.
"Hip-hop is a huge international genre with a vibrant UK scene and that music reflects the sometimes harsher realities of people’s lives and cultures."
Westwood has also been criticised for appearing to speak in a Black British accent, despite the fact that he is the son of Bill Westwood, who was the Anglican Bishop of Peterborough, grew up in Lowestoft and attended The Hewett Academy.
Talking to the Guardian about why people appear to be so interested in his upbringing, Westwood said: “Maybe they would want me to be a 25-year-old Black guy from the ‘hood, from the endz, but I’m not and I’m not making any apology for that.
“I never said I was that and I don’t aspire to be that. I am who I am. On the show the other day I was laughing about coming from Lowestoft.
“I had an artist on who was from Hackney and he was all, "Howz the manz dem in Lowestoft? What’s the endz like in Norwich?" It’s fun, no one has a problem with it.”
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator) told Rolling Stone in 2006 that Westwood actually acted as the basis for his infamous Ali G character.
He said: “We used to go to these hip-hop happenings, and even then [Westwood] was kind of laughable.
“Once I found out he was actually the son of a bishop, it became even more absurd.
“He was so keen to be presented as a gangsta.”
West has also been accused of giving false statements to the media regarding his age and background - in 2000, when he was 43, he insisted in a Guardian interview that he was 27.
In 2020, Prior to the recent release of the joint investigation conducted by the BBC and the Guardian which reported that Westwood had been accused by at least seven women of sexual misconduct, the parent company of Capital Xtra, Global Media & Entertainment, was criticised for failing to investigate multiple allegations made online which claimed that Westwood had behaved inappropriately with young female fans.