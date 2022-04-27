Tim Westwood has ‘strongly denied’ all allegations of inappropriate behaviour that have been made by several women

Tim Westwood at the Love Island final viewing party hosted by Capital on November 20, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

British DJ and radio and TV presenter Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women.

In allegations made to the BBC and the Guardian, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ, 64, is alleged to have misused his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women who were in their late teens or early 20s at the time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three women have accused the DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others allege they were groped by him at events, according to the Guardian.

Tim Westwood at The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020 in London, England (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

A statement from a representative to the PA news agency said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

Does he have a wife or a girlfriend?

As of 2022, Westwood had never been married, nor does he currently have a girlfriend, according to most recent reports and social media activity.

Westwood has repeatedly told publications that his main focus in life has been hip hop and DJing.

In a 2008 interview with the Guardian , Westwood said: “This is my passion, this is my love, this is all I do. I don’t have a family, I don’t have the pressures of kids, I live for it.

“My thing is the relationship with music and with the artists and, bottom line, with the audience - that keeps my energy level to where it’s at.

British DJ Tim Westwood posing for a photograph on the red carpet after arriving for the gala screening of the film Straight Outta Compton (Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I ain’t tired with it, the hours are long but whatever, man.

“If I worked nine to five in a bank not only would those hours be long, but I’d be bloody worried about my job right now.”

In another interview with the Guardian in 2017, Westwood said: “Everything’s been a choice. The career has been a choice.

“My focus and my discipline is this. So what you see is really what you get.”

What controversies has he been involved in?

In 2006, Westwood was accused by David Cameron, who was the leader of the Conservative Party at the time, of encouraging knife and gun crime.

Speaking at a British Society of Magazine Editors event, Cameron said: “I would say to Radio 1, do you realise that some of the stuff you play on Saturday nights encourages people to carry guns and knives?”

At the time a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson responded by saying: “Radio 1 strongly refutes any suggestion that the station condones or encourages knife or gun culture.

Tim Westwood presents on the Annie Mac Stage at the Red Bull Culture Clash at Wembley Arena on November 7, 2012 in London, England (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for RedBull)

"The station takes its responsibilities very seriously and has strict producer guidelines that govern all of the output.

"Hip-hop is a huge international genre with a vibrant UK scene and that music reflects the sometimes harsher realities of people’s lives and cultures."

Westwood has also been criticised for appearing to speak in a Black British accent, despite the fact that he is the son of Bill Westwood, who was the Anglican Bishop of Peterborough, grew up in Lowestoft and attended The Hewett Academy.

Talking to the Guardian about why people appear to be so interested in his upbringing, Westwood said: “Maybe they would want me to be a 25-year-old Black guy from the ‘hood, from the endz, but I’m not and I’m not making any apology for that.

“I never said I was that and I don’t aspire to be that. I am who I am. On the show the other day I was laughing about coming from Lowestoft.

“I had an artist on who was from Hackney and he was all, "Howz the manz dem in Lowestoft? What’s the endz like in Norwich?" It’s fun, no one has a problem with it.”

Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G with Olivia Wilde onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator) told Rolling Stone in 2006 that Westwood actually acted as the basis for his infamous Ali G character.

He said: “We used to go to these hip-hop happenings, and even then [Westwood] was kind of laughable.

“Once I found out he was actually the son of a bishop, it became even more absurd.

“He was so keen to be presented as a gangsta.”

West has also been accused of giving false statements to the media regarding his age and background - in 2000, when he was 43, he insisted in a Guardian interview that he was 27.