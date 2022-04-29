The three time Wimbledon champion could face up to seven years in jail

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker could be sent to jail when he is sentenced for flouting the terms of his 2017 bankruptcy.

The former world number one, 54, was earlier this month found guilty of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account and failing to declare a property in his hometown of Leimen, Germany.

This is what you need to know.

Who is Boris Becker?

Becker is a German former No 1 tennis player and, since his retirement from the sport in 1999, has published an autobiography, launched his own online media platform called Boris Becker TV, commentated on Wimbledon for the BBC and has coached tennis champion Novak Djokovic.

Becker was born on 22 November 1967 in Leimen, Germany, to parents Elvira and Karl-Heinz Becker.

He began playing tennis in 1974 when he joined TC Blau-Weiß Leimen tennis club, and by 1977 he was a member of the junior team of the Baden Tennis Association.

Boris Becker celebrating his victory during the Men’s Singles final of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on 7 July 1985 (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Becker turned professional in 1984 and, as a teenager, won the Tennis World Young Masters in Birmingham in 1985.

He won the first of his six Grand Slam singles titles at the age of just 17. Throughout the course of his career, Becker won three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens and one US Open, three year-end championships, 13 Masters Series titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles with partner Michael Stich at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Does he have a wife or girlfriend?

Becker has had a number of high profile relationships over the years.

On 17 December 1993, he married Barbara Feltus when she was eight months pregnant and on 18 January 1994 they welcomed their son, named Noah Gabriel, into the world. Feltus gave birth to their second child, Elias Balthasar, on 4 September 1999.

In November 2000, Becker asked his wife for a separation - talking to Vault in 2001, Becker said that, at the time, “divorce was the furthest thing from his mind”.

Boris Becker with wife Barara Feltus, 7 December 1993 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT)

However, less than a week later, Feltus had flown to Miami with their two sons and in December was able to get around their prenuptial agreement when she applied in Dade County Circuit Court for financial protection, child support and their $3 million Fisher Island condo.

The terms of their prenuptial agreement stated that she would have been only entitled to a single $2.5 million payoff.

On 15 January 2001, Becker was granted a divorce - however, during their divorce proceedings, Becker was also in the midst of a paternity battle after a London-based Russian waitress and model Angela Ermakova claimed that he was the father of her daughter and was pushing for $5 million to support their child.

Angela Ermakova and Anna, daughter of Boris Becker, at a fashion store opening on July 26, 2009 in Salzburg, Austria (Photo by Florian Seefried/Getty Images)

Ermakova claimed that Becker had originally accepted that he was the father and had agreed to provide for her, but then following the birth of their daughter had changed his mind.

Becker had denied paternity of the child and claimed that he had only engaged in oral sex with Ermakova. His lawyers claimed at one point that Ermakova had stolen Becker’s sperm after their encounter and had inseminated herself.

He eventually accepted that the girl was his and, in a statement issued by his spokesperson after a preliminary hearing at the high court in London, said: “I do accept fatherhood. I take responsibility, and I will take care of little Anna.

“I hope that this statement will end all the speculation of past weeks. Children are the most important people in our world. Whatever I can contribute, I will do for Anna’s future as a happy girl.”

A DNA test later confirmed that he was, indeed, the father.

Boris Becker at the Superbrands Award on November 24, 2009 in Dusseldorf, Germany (Photo by Mark Keppler/Getty Images)

Talking to Piers Morgan on his ITV programme Lifestories in 2009, Becker said of his encounter with Ermakova: “It actually happened on the stairs between the bathrooms [in London’s Nobu restaurant].”

He said: “I felt very guilty, ashamed. It was my last day of tennis, now I’ve cheated on my wife.

“I live and learn. It cost my marriage, it cost for the next couple of years my private life but having Anna is not a mistake any more.

“I have a beautiful daughter. Today, I wouldn’t want to miss it for a minute. I love her very much."

In 2007, Becker was granted joint custody over Anna.

The following year, he was briefly engaged to Alessandra Meyer-Wolden however the two broke up in November of 2008.

Appearing on the German ZDF TV show Wetten, dass…? in 2009, Becker announced that he and Dutch model Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg were getting married on 12 June 2009, in Switzerland. In August, the couple announced that they were expecting a child and on 10 February 2010, Kerssenberg gave birth to their son Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis Becker.

Boris Becker and pregnant wife Lilly Kerssenberg at the Laureus Media Award ceremony on November 23, 2009 in Kitzbuhel, Austria (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

It was announced in 2018 that Becker and Kerssenberg were separating after nine years of marriage.

According to reports from 2019, Becker appeared to be in a relationship with British model Layla Powell, however this relationship has since ended.

Becker has been dating his current girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, since June 2020.

Why is he in court?

Becker is potentially facing jail time after flouting the terms of his 2017 bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, Becker was found guilty of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account and failing to declare a property in Germany.

Becker was also convicted of hiding an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan and 75,000 shares in a tech firm.

Each offence under the Insolvency Act, which include removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt, carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

Boris Becker arriving at Southwark Crown Court (Photo: PA)

Judge Deborah Taylor will sentence Becker, who has a previous conviction for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002, at Southwark Crown Court from midday on today (Friday 29 April).

He told jurors his $50 million (about £38 million) career earnings were swallowed up by an expensive divorce to his first wife, Barbara Feltus, child maintenance payments and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, said he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” when he was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

He claimed he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and relied on the advisers who managed his life.

Boris Becker arriving at Southwark Crown Court for an insolvency hearing on October 22, 2020 in London, England (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

However, Becker, who was supported in court by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and eldest son Noah, was found guilty of four charges.

The court heard Becker received 1.13 million euros (about £950,000) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany, which was paid into a business account used as a “piggy bank” for his personal expenses.

Becker was found guilty of transferring 427,00 euros (£356,000) to nine recipients, including the accounts of ex-wife Barbara Feltus and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg, mother of his fourth child.