Japan’s NHK television has reported that the former Prime Minister has died after being shot during a campaign speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly died after being shot whilst giving a speech in the city of Nara, which is situated just to the east of Osaka on the country’s main Honshu island.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, stepped down from his position in 2020 due to a flare up in a chronic health condition .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to the news on Twitter , stating: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.

“His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.

“The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

This is everything we know so far.

What happened to Shinzo Abe?

Abe was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

He had been giving a speech when people heard gunshots. Abe was shot on the left side of his chest and also in the neck according to local media reports.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivering a campaign speech for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

He was seen holding his chest when he collapsed, his shirt smeared with blood, but was able to speak before he fell unconscious.

Speaking to Reuters , businessman Makoto Ichikawa, who was at the scene, said: “There was a loud band and then smoke.

Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference announcing his resignation due to health concerns. (Photo by Franck Robichon - Pool/Getty Images)

“The first show, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him.”

Following the attack, Abe was airlifted to hospital, however local fire service official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old was not breathing and his heart had stopped while being airlifted to hospital.

Japan’s NHK television says former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

The attack has come as a shock in a country that is one of the world’s safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

What has Fumio Kishida said?

Current Japanese leader Fumio Kishida originally told reporters that Abe was in “severe condition” after being shot at the campaign event.

Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Mr Abe, returned to Tokyo from a campaign trip after the shooting.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reacts as he holds a press conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on July 8, 2022, after news of the attack on former prime minister Shinzo Abe (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m praying for former prime minister Abe’s survival, from the bottom of my heart,” he said, prior to the news of the ex Prime Minister’s death.

Kishida called the attack “dastardly and barbaric”, and said that it was “absolutely unforgivable” that the crime had taken place during the election campaign – the foundation of democracy.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters: “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly.”

Has a suspect been arrested?

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, police have arrested a male suspected in connection to the shooting of Abe.

Security officials were seen tackling a man in a grey t-shirt and beige trousers after the two shots were fired.

He has been named as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 42-year-old man from Nara. Fuji TV reported that he was a member of the maritime self-defence force, which he reportedly left in 2005.

This aerial view taken from a helicopter chartered by Jiji Press shows police (C) working at the scene at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on July 8, 2022 (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

NHK reported that the suspect told officers that he was unhappy with Abe and that he intended to kill him, however according to Kyodo News, he had not been motivated by a grudge against Abe’s political beliefs.

Media reports have quoted police officials as saying that the weapon used to attack Abe appeared to have been homemade.

How have world leaders reacted to the shooting?

Across the globe world leaders and politicians have condemned the attack, with many offering Abe’s family and the people of Japan their condolences.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts are prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she was “deeply shocked” by the news.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Japan’s then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) hold jerseys bearing their names after a joint press conference on September 19, 2019 in Tokyo (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi - Pool/Getty Images)

She said: “He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind.

“I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is.

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.”