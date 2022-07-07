Boris Johnson has officially resigned as Tory party leader and Prime Minister but has vowed to stay on as a caretaker PM while the party search for its new leader

Boris Johnson is vowing to stick around for a little while yet after announcing that he is stepping down as Tory party leader.

The Prime Minister made the resignation announcement after a slew of MPs resigned en masse in order to force him out.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While party members were happy to see him take the decision, many have been left frustrated after he said that he was planning on staying as an interim Prime Minister while the leadership contest takes place.

But when will he formally leave Number 10 - and when can a new Prime Minister be expected to take up the mantle?

Here’s everything you need to know.

This is when Boris Johnson will leave office after announcing he is resigning as Tory party leader. (Credit: Getty Images)

When will Boris Johnson leave Downing Street?

Mr Johnson made the reisgnation announcement on the afternoon of Thursday 7 July.

In his statement, he made no mention of the timeline he expects to follow for his resignation, instead telling the public that he would be staying on until a new leader is confirmed.

While this has happened int he past with other Prime Ministers who have resigned, such as Theresa May and David Cameron, some MPs are keen for him to go as soon as possible due to the divisions within the party.

Many have argued that the current Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab should take over as interim Prime Minister, however there is no way to force Mr Johnson out of the role until a new leader is chosen.

Therefore, Mr Johnson is likely to not leave Number 10 until the leadership contest is over.

When will we know the who the next Prime Minister is?

Despite the process often taking months to elect a new leader, it may all depend on how keen MPs are to remove Johnson from office as quick as possible.

There is no set timescale for the leadership contest. Firstly, candidates must put themselves forward and after a series of votes, two remaining leaders will go head-to-head in a run-off vote, the winner of which will become the next Tory party leader.

The upcoming summer recess may delay this process, but MPs are hoping to have a new leader in place before the Conservative Party Conference in October.

In the past, David Cameron resigned in June 2016 and in his speech said that he was expecting to formally stand down in October.

This was to allow time for the leadership vote to take place in September.

However this date was bumped up significantly after one of the two remaining candidates, Andrea Leadsom, dropped out of the race, meaning that Theresa May was confirmed as the new leader in July without the vote going ahead.

While there is no set date for the 2022 leadership contest yet, former Prime Minister Sir John major has urged MPs to simplify the leadership process as much as possible to make sure that Mr Johnson is not in power for longer than necessary, adding that this would be “unwise, and may be unsustainable”.

Political experts have said however that this may not be as easy as the 2016 contest, as there is no clear frontrunner to take over the party.