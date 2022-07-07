Boris Johnson may have stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party, but he will still retain his seat in the House of Commons as an MP

The Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson officially resigned outside of Downing Street today (7 July).

Johnson was left with no alternative after more than 50 members of his government and cabinet had resigned due to his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

The PM had vowed to carry on, but faced an uphill battle after even his most ardent allies including Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and Michael Gove called for him to step down.

The Tory leadership race is now on, with many former cabinet members in the running including Steve Baker, Suella Braverman and Sajid Javid.

Johnson will still remain PM until a replacement is secured, which could take all summer.

Johnson has been involved in parliament for over 20 years and won’t be going anyway just yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s constituency.

Is Boris Johnson an MP?

Johnson is an MP for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

A woman walks by Johnsons Yard in Uxbridge, England (Pic: Getty Images)

Since it was created, the seat has always been held by a member of the Conservative Party.

Johnson took over from former property develope Michael Heseltine who had retired.

In an interview with GB News in June 2022, some of his consituents expressed that they felt “let down” by the PM.

A man interviewed said: “I think it’s very doubtful that he can survive this. I really don’t. Because he – you know – there’s too many voting against him to be a credible leader anymore. The party is over. It is disunited at the moment.”

Whereas a female consituent reflecting on the partygate scandal said: “I think he let the country down. And at the time that everyone who stayed at home, and they were trying to protect each other by isolating themselves, he was partying.”

How long has Boris Johnson been MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat?

Johnson became an MP for the constituency in 2015 and still holds his seat in the House of Commons.

However, this is not the only constituency that the former Conservative Party Leader has held.

Johnson was first elected to Parliament in 2001 to the Conservative safe seat of Henley.

During this time he was also working as an editor for the Spectator newspaper.

His first stint in parliament wasn’t ambitious, with Johnson only attending 45% of parliamentary votes in his second term, but during his tenure he was appointed as shadow Arts Minister.

In 2004 it was revealed that Johnson had been having an affair with fellow Spectator journalist Petronella Wyatt.

He was dismissed from his role in the shadow cabinet after he was caught out to be lying but continued on as MP.

Johnson continued to serve the constituency of Henley until 2008, when he stood down to launch his bid to become Mayor of London.

After leaving parliament, he successfully won two terms as the Mayor of London, overseeing the city as they welcomed fans for the 2012 Olympics.

Johnson returned to the House of Commons in 2015 after he was elected for his current constituency, Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Where is his constituency?

Uxbridge is located to the west of Greater London (Pic: Getty Images)

Uxbridge and South Ruislip is located to the west of Greater London.

It is set in the Borough of Hillingdon and is only 14 miles outside of London’s city centre.

Uxbridge is most known for its picturesque canal and canal boats.