The film’s latest trailer appeared to tease an appearance by the superhero franchise veteran

In a teaser for his latest Marvel film, which released during the Super Bowl earlier this year, Benedict Cumberbatch was seen battling with the multiuniverse.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will see the Oscar-nominated actor reprise his role as the superhero wizard.

In addition to showcasing Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, the trailer appeared to tease Patrick Stewart's involvement.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens in Multiverse of Madness?

The film will see Strange struggle to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

According to Marvel, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before.

“Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Showcasing new footage, the latest trailer features mind bending CGI sequences which see the fabric of reality torn and a tumbling, screaming Strange himself sliced momentarily into cubes.

In other scenes he is flanked by robotic silver guards, while a voiceover promises that his “desecration of reality will not go unpunished”.

“Every night I dream the same dream … and then the nightmare begins,” Strange is heard to say. “I did what I had to do to protect our world.”

Who is in the cast?

Cumberbatch is joined by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen - who will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff - Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

The latest trailer also appeared to tease an appearance by superhero franchise veteran, Sir Patrick Stewart.

Stewart plays Charles Xavier in the X-men series, which has been the subject of a number of successful big screen adaptations, but never one under the watchful eye of the Disney-owned MCU until now.

That’s because the rights to the characters were previously owned by 21st Century Fox, and didn’t come under Disney ownership until it acquired the studio in 2020.

That means the appearance of any X-men characters is likely to cause similar buzz to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which introduced previous, non-Disney incarnations of the web-slinger alongside current Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

It’s since been confirmed that Stewart will indeed make an appearance in the film, reprising his famous role.

When can I watch it?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is due to hit cinemas on Friday 6 May 2020.

The film was originally set for release a year earlier in May 2021, but was pushed back to November 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.