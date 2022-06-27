Weeknight chat show The Late Late Show with James Corden is returning to the UK for four special episodes

James Corden came on board to host The Late Late Show on CBS in 2015 and he has since helmed the show for eight seasons and more than 1,000 episodes.

Previous hosts of The Late Late Show were TV personality Tom Snyder, the show’s first host, comedian Craig Kilborn, and actor and comedian Craig Ferguson.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Corden will step down as host of The Late Late Show after this series

During Corden’s tenure, he has introduced segments such as Carpool Karaoke, where he is joined by famous performers for a sing-song in his car - his video with Adele racked up more than 230 million views on YouTube.

Another popular segment is Take a Break, where Corden takes on the job of someone in a specific industry, such as a model on The Price is Right.

With season eight in full swing, Corden is preparing for his homecoming as he travels back across the pond for four special episodes filmed in the UK.

This is the first time that the show has been filmed in the UK since before the pandemic, and Corden is making the most of the opportunity.

Where is The Late Late Show filmed?

Most of the shows are filmed in front of a studio audience at Television City in Los Angeles, California, in Studio 56, directly above the Bob Barker Studio.

However, four special episodes in the current season have been filmed in the UK for the first time since 2019.

The UK episodes were filmed at Freemasons’ Hall in Central London - it is the first time the show has been filmed at this venue.

This venue has been used for many grand filming projects - the interior was used as the Illuminati headquarters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and has also featured in Spectre, Sherlock Holmes, The Death of Stalin, and Spooks.

Which guests will be in the UK episodes?

The episodes will feature some very famous guests including United States President Joe Biden, singers Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo, and actor Vin Diesel.

James Corden will be joined by President Joe Biden

One episode will see Corden take over as assistant to the President in his Take a Break segment, and Lizzo will also feature in an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

How to watch The Late Late Show in the UK?

The UK episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden will be available to watch on Sky Comedy at 10pm nightly from 28 June - 1 July.

Who will replace James Corden?

Corden is on his final run of episodes with The Late Late Show and confirmed in April that he would return to the UK when he finished filming in spring of 2023.

Currently, a replacement for Corden has not been named and producers have a while to find the right host, as Corden won’t be leaving until early next year.

Possible replacements include comedian Jack Whitehall, or Craig Ferugson, who hosted the show before Corden, however a firm replacement has not yet been named.