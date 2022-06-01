Top Gear returns to BBC One for season 32 this month with hosts Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness

The motoring series sees the presenter trio test out new cars and compete in a series of racing challenges in some far flung locations.

Top Gear has been a flagship BBC show for decades, with the rebooted series launching in 2002 and being helmed by petrolheads Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

The trio were replaced after Clarkson’s infamous fracas in 2015, and after a few more tweaks to the presenting lineup, the show has once again found its footing with three more motoring enthusiast presenters.

Who are the Top Gear presenters?

Freddie Flintoff

Flintoff is a TV personality and former international cricketer - he played for England from 1998-2009.

His TV career began when he became a team captain on the sports panel show A League of Their Own, hosted by James Corden.

Flintoff also took part in the first season of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and was crowned King of the Jungle.

Paddy McGuinness

McGuinness is a comedian and presenter who came to fame through his collaboration with Peter Kay on That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

He also hosted the dating show Take Me Out for 11 seasons until 2019.

He joined Top Gear in 2019 along with Flintoff, and the pair took over from Friends actor Matt LeBlanc.

Chris Harris

Harris is a car journalist and racing driver - he has written for magazines including Autocar and Evo, and has his own YouTube channel, Chris Harris on Cars.

Harris’ racing career includes taking part in the endurance race, 24 Hours Nürburgring and the Britcar 24 Hour race at Silverstone.

He joined Top Gear in 2016 and became a main presenter after Chris Evans resigned - he has presented alongside McGuinness and Flintoff since season 27.

What will happen in season 32?

Season 32 of Top Gear will see Flintoff, McGuinness and Harris jet off to Florida where they will race buggies in a swamp infested with alligators.

The trio will also test drive classic cop cars from old school TV shows, such as Starsky and Hutch’s Gran Torino.

They will also go Donk racing in American muscle cars with huge rims in Miami’s quarter-mile drag strip, having modified their cars to reach 2,000 horsepower.

Flintoff will also have the opportunity to test drive a Sinclair 5 electric vehicle which has been transformed into a bobsleigh in a tribute to the late inventor Sir Clive Sinclair.

When is Top Gear season 32 out?

The new season of Top Gear will air on BBC One on 5 June at 8pm with episodes airing at the same time weekly.

Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

How many episodes are in season 32?

The number of episodes in the new season of Top Gear has not yet been confirmed.