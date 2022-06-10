Everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2022 including squads, date and TV channel info.

Soccer Aid will be back once more as England take on the Rest of the World in a charity football match.

The annual event was set up by singer Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in order to raise money for UNICEF UK through ticket sales and donations from the public.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First set up in 2006, the matches have raised over £38 million for the charity. It initially took place every two years but since 2018 has become an annual event.

The highest attended event came in 2018 when 71,965 people travelled to Old Trafford, Manchester to watch England win 4-3 on penalties.

Robbie Williams, left, celebrates England win with Olly Murs in 2018

The first event in 2006 saw Robbie Williams lead the England squad while Gordon Ramsey led the Rest of the World (using his Scottish ancestry to qualify for the role).

The event has now seen 10 editions of the match and as of 2022, the two teams both have five wins each with the Rest of the World winning 3-0 in 2021.

Over the years, celebrities such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Bradley Walsh, Peter Schmeichel, Brian Lara, Olly Murs and Freddie Flintoff have all taken part.

The 2022 teams have now been announced and will see Usain Bolt lead the way for the Rest of the World team once more while One Direction star Liam Payne will captain the England team.

Comedian Alex Brooker has also been listed in the squads and will be the first ever physically disabled participant of the event.

Here is all you need to know about Soccer Aid 022:

When is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 12 June 2022, kicking off at 7.30pm.

You can watch it live on ITV and or online on the ITV Hub, with the coverage starting at 6.30pm.

Where is Soccer Aid 2022?

The match will take place at West Ham United’s ground, the London Stadium.

How to buy tickets for Soccer Aid 2022

Tickets are available and can be purchased through the SoccerAid and SEE Tickets websites. The prices start at £10 for children and £20 for adults.

Niall Horan, left, and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction in 2016

How to watch Soccer Aid 2022

ITV will have live coverage of the match with Dermot O’Leary presenting the event. Ant and Dec formerly presented the show but O’Leary took over as the main presenter in 2010.

Radio and TV presenter Maya Jama is a regular pundit at the event while Kirsty Gallacher and former England star Alex Scott also make regular appearances.

Who is in each squad?

It has been announced that the legendary former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, is set to lead the Rest of the World squad while British icon Harry Redknapp will manage the England squad.

More players are set to be announced in the coming weeks but here is who has been announced for each squad so far…

England Celebrities:

Liam Payne (Captain)

Lucien Laviscount

Tom Grennan

Chunkz

Alex Brooker

Damian Lewis

Mo Farah

Aitch

Mark Wright

England Legends:

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Fara Williams

Joe Cole

David James

Mark Noble

England Coaching

Harry Redknapp (manager)

David Seaman (coach)

Emma Hayes (coach)

World Celebrities:

Usain Bolt (Jamaica, Captain)

Martin Compston (Scotland)

Mo Gilligan (Jamaica)

Chelcee Grimes (Ireland)

Steven Bartlett (Botswana)

Lee Mack (Ireland)

Noah Beck (America)

Kem Cetinay (Turkish Cypriot descent)

World legends:

Patrice Evra (France)

Carli Lloyd (America)

Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)

Cafu (Brazil)

World Coaching: