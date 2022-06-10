Originally known as the Olympic Stadium, built for the London 2012 Olympics, the London Stadium is now home to West Ham United

Soccer Aid, the world’s biggest celebrity football match, is going to take place in London this summer to raise money for UNICEF.

This is where it is being held, and where to stay if you’d like to attend the annual charity football match.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is an annual charity football match , established in 2006 by singer Robbie Williams and his best friend, performer Jonathan Wilkes.

The match sees a number of former professional footballers and celebrities take part in an 11-a-side match to raise as much money as possible for UNICEF, the world’s leading charity which works to help disadvantaged children worldwide.

The game is between England and a team representing the rest of the world.

Where and when will Soccer Aid 2022 take place?

For the first time in its 16 year history, this year’s match will be held at the pitch at London Stadium.

Previous Soccer Aid matches have been held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London, Stamford Bridge in London and the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

It will take place on Sunday 12 June.

Where is the London Stadium?

London Stadium is located within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and benefits from the capital’s best transport links.

It is located in the Lower Lea Valley, six miles east of central London.

It was built 10 years ago to host the London 2012 Olympics, and is now home to Premier League football club West Ham United and UK Athletics.

It has also hosted music concerts, along with other notable sporting events including the Rugby World Cup and the first Major League Baseball games to be played in Europe.

You can travel to the stadium by car, tube, train, bike or motorbike.

If you are travelling by car, the post code you need for your sat-nav is E20 2ST.

The closest tube station to the stadium is Stratford, which is on the Jubilee Line and is around a 15 to 20 minute walk away.

The closest train station is Stratford International station, which is also around a 15 minute walk away.

Stratford and Stratford City bus stations are both located in close proximity to the stadium, again both around a 15 minute walk away.

For more information about travelling to the venue, you can visit the official London Stadium website .

How many people can London Stadium accommodate, and what is the seating plan?

London Stadium has space for 60,000 seats when a football match is being played, or 80,000 seats when it is host to a concert.

There are 428 wheelchair viewing spaces, along with hospitality lounges and executive boxes which can hold a total of 3,600 people.

The stadium has four broad areas; east, north, west and south - and within each of those areas there are six sections.

These sections are labelled as categories one to five, and then premium seating. There’s also an additional hospitality area.

How much are tickets to Soccer Aid 2022?

The price of the tickets in the premium seating area are more expensive as they provide the best view of the pitch, descending to the price of tickets for category five seats.

Tickets to Soccer Aid 2022 start from £10 for children, £20 for adults and £75 for premium.

There is also a hospitality section, with packages in this area starting at £350.

Premium tickets include a padded seat and access to an upgraded concourse, as well as an alcoholic, soft or hot drink and a choice of hot food item.

The hospitality packages include access to a premium, shared hospitality suite, luxury food stations, celebrity guest speakers and entertainment, access to a complimentary bar and more.

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2022 are now on sale and can be bought via the Soccer Aid website .

Where can I stay if I am attending Soccer Aid 2022?

There are a number of hotels near to London Stadium.

Here are some of the nearest, and cheapest, options available to book at Booking.com for the date of 12 June 2022 for a one night stay.

The following hotels are best for two adults:

Snoozebox Olympic Park - Prices start at £63 for a room with a full bed. The hotel is 0.4 miles from London Stadium. Each room comes with air conditioning and a flat-screen TV, along with a private bathroom, free toiletries and bed linen.

City View Hotel - Roman Road Market - Prices start at £56 for an economy twin room with two beds. The hotel is 0.8 miles from London Stadium. Rooms have tea and coffee facilities and a seating area. Most have an individual private bathroom, with some sharing a bathroom. Guests share a lounge featuring an LCD TV.

The Stratford Hotel London - Prices start at £176 for a standard double room. The hotel is 0.6 miles from London Stadium. All rooms come with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a coffee machine and a desk, and the private bathroom has a shower and hairdryer.

Moxy London Stratford - Prices start from £156, either for a room with a queen bed or two single beds. The hotel is 0.7 miles from London Stadium. Each room has a TV, a private bathroom, and toiletries.

ibis London Stratford - Prices start from £92, either for a room with a double bed or two single beds. The hotel is 0.9 miles from London Stadium. Bedrooms each have a flat-screen TV with on-demand movies, an air-cooling system, and a private bathroom with a hairdryer.

The following hotels are best for two adults and two children:

Moxy London Stratford - Prices start from £156, either for a room with a queen bed or two single beds. You will need to book two of these rooms to sleep two adults and two children, meaning the total price would be £312.

ibis London Stratford - Prices start from £92, either for a room with a queen bed or two single beds. You will need to book two of these rooms to sleep two adults and two children, meaning the total price would be £184.

London Olympus Hotel - Prices start from £81 for a triple room with one twin bed and one full bed. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, free Wi-Fi, a TV with satellite channels, and tea and coffee making facilities.