Paris Fury and husband Tyson Fury met when they were teenagers and currently have six children together

Following his victory against Dillian Whyte , which ended in a sixth-round stoppage at a packed out Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury has declared that “enough is enough” in an announcement appearing to confirm his retirement from professional boxing .

Fury has said that he had promised his wife, Paris Fury, that after his Wilder Three fight , “that would be it” and that it’s time for him to be “a man of my word”.

But who is Fury’s wife of 14 years Paris - and how many children do they have together?

Who is Paris Fury?

Paris (née Mullroy) Fury is professional boxer Tyson Fury’s wife. The two met when she was 15 and he was 17 when they were at a mutual friend’s wedding. They reconnected when on a night out for her 16th birthday, and the two started dating.

Paris is currently 32 years old, and was born and raised in Doncaster to an Irish traveller family in an environment much like her husband.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror in 2019, Paris said: “I am a Traveller, I am a gypsy. I was brought up in caravans when I was a little girl.

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury attend the 2018 BBC Sports Personality Of The Year at The Vox Conference Centre on December 16, 2018 in Birmingham, England (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“It’s just the traditional lifestyle; there’s no real definition, there’s no bloodline because we never went to the doctor to say we are who we are.

“There was no paperwork, there are still gypsies today who can’t read or write; we’re just that old fashioned.”

Regarding her relationship with Fury, Paris has said: “He was my first boyfriend as I was not allowed a boyfriend until the age of 16. He is the only boyfriend I have had.

“Tyson would train in boxing during the week and then come and see me at the weekend. I would always be so excited at the thought of seeing him.”

Paris and Fury got married in Doncaster in 2008 after three years of dating. They tied the knot at Chains Catholic Church in a wedding attended by 400 guests.

Tyson Fury celebrates victory with wife Paris Fury after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In October 2021, Paris published her memoir, Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson, in which she discusses the “highs and lows” of life with her husband and his issues with his mental health. The book became a Sunday Times bestseller.

During an episode of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, Fury said: “We were bestest friends in the whole wide world and then we ended up marrying each other.

“When I was in hospital, she was there. When I was ill, she was there and I owe her everything.

“I owe her my life and say anything should happen [to me], I’d just give everything to Paris. Without Paris and these kids in my life then my life ain’t worth having anyway.”

Is she pregnant?

While the couple have not confirmed whether or not Paris is pregnant, Carl Forch, a friend of Fury’s and also a former professional boxer, appears to have let slip that the two are expecting another child.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast before Fury’s fight with Dillian Whyte, Froch said: “He’s got five or six children? I don’t want to get it wrong, but he’s got a lot of kids.

“I think Paris, his wife, is pregnant.”

Paris and Fury currently have six children together - sons Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II and Prince Adonis Amaziah, and daughters Venezuela, Valencia Amber and Athena.

Explaining why all his sons are named Prince, Fury said in his documentary: “I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.”

In 2014, Paris suffered from a miscarriage before Fury’s postponed fight against Ustinov, and 2018, she experienced another miscarriage shortly before Fury faced off against Sefer Seferi, although she kept the news from him until after the match.

Paris told This Morning at the time: “There’s been major things going on in my life and he’s had to stay concentrated on his job. Obviously a big mental upset could affect him.

“It started a couple of days before his first return fight. It was a major thing for him to be returning to the ring. We were expecting a child and it was only early on.

“I thought if I mention this to him now it could offset his whole outlook to what he’s doing and he worked so hard to get where he was. I thought if I mentally upset him it will make him unstable.

“I had to grin and bear it. I sat alone in the car crying. It was very tough but I was brought up strong-willed. It tried to keep it together.

“I’m the glue of the home. If I keep it going we’ll be strong.”

What did she say about Tyson Fury’s retirement statement?

According to footage caught of Paris at Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte, she was reportedly seen mouthing the words “no chance” in response to Tyson’s retirement claim.

It’s unclear whether Paris was saying “no chance” in regards to if Fury would actually be retiring, or to the question of if he would step into the ring again.

After the fight, Fury told BT Sport : “I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that after the Wilder 3 fight, that would be it.

Paris Fury looks on as referee Russell Mora holds up the arm of Tyson Fury after his 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena on October 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I meant it, we had a war, it was a great trilogy and I meant that. But I got offered to fight at Wembley at home and I believe I owed it to the fans, every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley.

“Now that it’s all done I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it, this might be the final curtain for the Gyspy King. What a way to go out, a big thank you to the United Kingdom!”

Also talking to BT Sport, Paris said: “He has nothing left to prove - that’s the thing, if he had anything left to do I would say Tyson, you do it. Unless he really wants to box on - for fame or money or whatever - he doesn’t need that.

Tyson Fury sings American Pie to Paris Fury and the fans following his win by TKO in the seventh round against Deontay Wilder (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“Tyson is the most famous man on the planet tonight.”

She added: “We’re very blessed and lucky to not need anymore money - I am happy with what we are and what we have.