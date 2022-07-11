Harold Perrineau stars in From, a new sci-fi drama from the producers of Lost

From, an American science fiction horror drama, is coming to Sky and NOW TV from Tuesday 26 July.

The series, which stars Harold Perrineau and aired on the US channel Epix earlier in the year, will be part of the launch of new channel Sky Sci-Fi.

Here’s everything you need to know about From.

What is From about?

An evocative horror with a sci-fi twist, From is about a small town and the people who are trapped there. The series opens with the Matthews family – Jim, Tabitha, and their children Julie and Ethan – taking a detour on the highway, not realising the small town they arrive in will be one they can never leave…

The official synopsis explains that “From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.”

“As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

Who stars in From?

Harold Perrineau stars as Boyd Stevens, sheriff and de facto leader of the town. Perrineau is best known for film roles such as Link in The Matrix and Mercutio in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, but you might also recognise him from starring as Michael Dawson in Lost or as Augustus Hill in Oz.

Catalina Sandino Moreno plays Tabitha Matthews, one of the new arrivals in town. Moreno has previously appeared in television series Room 404, American Gothic, and The Affair. She’s probably best known, however, for playing María Álvarez in Maria Full of Grace, a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar in 2004.

Eion Bailey plays Jim Matthews, Tabitha’s husband. On television, Bailey is best known for starring in HBO drama Band of Brothers, Steven King adaptation The Stand, and fairytale procedural Once Upon a Time. He’s also appeared in Fight Club, (Untitled), and And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself.

They’re joined by David Alpay (The Tudors), Scott McCord (Jupiter’s Legacy), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), and Shaun Majumder (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) amongst others.

Who writes and directs From?

From was created by John Griffin, who writes most of the episodes. Griffin previously wrote an episode of the 2019 Twilight Zone reboot (Point of Origin, the one with Ginnifer Goodwin and James Frain).

Other credited writers on From include Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost) and Vivian Lee (Lost in Space).

Jack Bender (Lost, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones) directs four of From’s 10 episodes. The remaining episodes are directed by Brad Turner (24), Jennifer Liao (End of Days, Inc.), and Jeff Renfroe (Chucky).

Is there a trailer for From?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is From released in the UK?

From will be available on Sky and NOW TV from Tuesday 26 July. It will air on new channel Sky Sci-Fi.

The series aired in the US on Epix, a premium cable channel, in February 2022.

How can I watch Sky Sci-Fi?

Sky Sci-Fi will be available on linear television as channel 152, and of course all its programming will be available on demand too.

How many episodes is From?

There are 10 episodes in From, each around an hour long.

Is there going to be a From season 2?

Yes, there is! A second season of From was officially announced in late April, just a few weeks after the series finished its first season.

There’s no news yet as to when filming might start on the new season though, or when it’ll air.

Why should I watch From?