Kit Harington is expected to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a new Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO

A new Game of Thrones spin-off is in the works and will focus on Jon Snow after the events of the original show.

The series is the seventh spin-off from the fantasy series to be confirmed by HBO, and is the first to be set after Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon, a prequel series about the Targaryen dynasty, will premiere on 21 August this year.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

The Sea of Snake, Ten Thousand Ships, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Golden Empire, and a series set in Flea Bottom are also in the works.

Little is known about the Jon Snow spin-off thus far, but we do know that it will continue Jon’s story from where Game of Thrones left off, and way beyond the scope of George R.R. Martin’s books on which the series was based.

What happened to Jon Snow in season 8 of Game of Thrones?

The last season of Game of Thrones saw Jon fight in the Battle of Winterfell against the army of the undead, where the Night King and his army is defeated.

He also discovers that his true identity is Aegon Targaryen, and therefore he has a claim to the Iron Throne, though he does not want to pursue that life.

Jon then fights at the Battle of King’s Landing alongside Daenerys, where he witnesses the devastation she brings to the city and its people.

Unable to allow Daanerys to rule as a tyrant, Jon assassinates her, and is then exiled and rejoins the Night’s Watch to lead the Free Folk, or Wildlings, into the unsettled northern lands.

What will the new Jon Snow series be about?

The currently untitled spin-off series (for my two cents, I’d call it North of the Wall) will follow Jon Snow’s exploits after the events of Game of Thrones.

It is therefore likely to be set in the extreme north of the lands beyond the wall - or where the wall used to be before it was destroyed by the Night King.

The Free Folk live in the harsh untamed environment north of the wall and do not recognise the authority of Kings and Queens in the seven kingdoms south of the wall.

The Free Folk are often divided into rival clans, but they rallied around Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Jon Snow united the Free Folk against the Night King in Game of Thrones

A specific plot is currently unknown, but with the major antagonists of Game of Thrones -

Cersei Lannister and the Night King - dead, it is likely that the series will feature a new antagonist.

Equally, as most of the action in Game of Thrones took place south of the wall, with only a few excursions into the icy northern lands, there is plenty yet to be explored.

For instance, in territory north of the wall exists the Haunted Forest, and in the most northerly region are the Lands of Always Winter, from where the White Walkers originated.

Who will star in the Jon Snow series?

As the production has only just been announced, no cast members have been absolutely confirmed, not even Kit Harington.

As Harington does not use social media and has not yet released a statement regarding his involvement, it’s hard to get a read on where he stands.

However, it’s hard to imagine the series would have been announced if producers had not got the actor who played Jon Snow for eight seasons of Game of Thrones (and was nominated for two Emmys for his trouble) on board.

The return of Jon Snow to the fold also opens the door for other Game of Thrones characters to make appearances in the series, even if only in a cameo capacity.

While the events of the series are likely to take place in the far north, it’s not impossible that some of Jon’s old friends and family could visit.

Of the lucky few who survived the events of Game of Thrones, there are Jon’s sisters Arya and Sansa.

Arya, Bran, and Sansa all survived the events of Game of Thrones

Arya, played by Maisie Williams, sailed off west of the Sunset Sea, so she’s probably a bit preoccupied, although a spin-off series of her own may not be out of the question.

Sansa, played by Sophie Turner, is much closer in proximity, as she was crowned Queen in the North in the season eight finale, and could therefore feature in the series.

Other characters friendly to Jon include his brother-turned three eyed raven Brandon, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright, who is currently on a quest to find Drogon, the last living dragon, and Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage, the Lord of Casterly Rock and Hand of the King.

Some of the Free Folk Jon befriended could also appear in the spin-off. The most likely

candidate is Tormund Giantsbane, played by Kristofer Hivju, who is seen walking north with Jon in the final ever scene of Game of Thrones.

Is there a release date?

No, as the series has only just been announced, it’s unlikely there is even a script at this point.