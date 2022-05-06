Bosch spin-off show Bosch: Legacy will be released on Amazon Freevee

Bosch’s spin-off series Bosch: Legacy will be dropping on Amazon Freevee on 6 May.

The new series, which picks up where season seven of Bosch left off, follows former police detective Harry Bosch who is now a private investigator.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bosch: Legacy and who we can expect to see in the new spin-off.

What is Bosch: Legacy?

Bosch: Legacy is a spin-off series of Bosch, a police detective drama set in Los Angeles that ran for seven seasons on Amazon Prime.

Made up of 10-episodes, the spin-off series is based on the books by Michael Connelly and launches on Amazon Freevee on 6 May.

It picks up where Bosch season seven left off, following Harry Bosch, the former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective, who is now a private investigator.

Who is in the cast of Bosch: Legacy?

Bosch: Legacy will include Bosch character favourites and some new faces.

Here are some of the key characters and what you can expect from them in Bosch: Legacy:

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch

Titus Welliver returns as Harry Bosch (Pic: Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee)

Titus Welliver (Lost, Sons of Anarchy) will once again be returning as the character Harry Bosch.

In season seven of Bosch we saw him leave his role as a LAPD detective and become a private investigator.

Fans can expect Bosch’s straight-talking attitude and no-nonsense tactics as he tries to uncover who was behind the assaination attempt on Honey Chandler.

Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch

Madison Lintz plays Harry Bosch’s daughter Maddie (Pic: Getty Images)

Madison Lintz (Walking Dead) will be returning as Maddie Bosch, Harry Bosch’s police detective daughter.

Maddie has always had a close relationship with her dad and followed his footsteps into joining the LAPD.

Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler

Mimi Rogers plays lawyer Honey Chandler (Pic: Tyler Golden/ Amazon Freevee)

A firm favourite from Bosch, Mimi Rogers (Gung Ho, Ginger Snaps) plays Honey Chandler, the attorney who clashed with Bosch throughout the series.

When we last saw Chandler she had just survived being shot in a hit and had formed an unlikely alliance with Bosch to get to the bottom of who was behind it.

Michael Rose as Carl Rogers

Michael Rose (Delta Farce, Naked Lies) is taking over the role of Carl Rogers, who was played by Max E. Williams in Bosch.

The multi-millionaire was the one who ordered the hit on Chandler and seems to be involved in some dodgy dealings, making him one to watch out for.

Stephen A. Chang as Maurice "Mo" Bassi

Stephen A. Chang (Pic: Getty Images)

New character Maurice “Mo” Bassi played by Stephen A. Chang (Artificial, Shameless), is here to help Bosch with his tech-savvy knowledge.

Now that Bosch is out on his own, he needs all the help he can get navigating the digital side of things.

Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasque

Denise G. Sanchez arrives for the Los Angeles screening of “Bosch: Legacy” (Pic: Getty Images)

Playing the role of Maddie’s advisor Reina Vasquez, is a sharp-shooting LAPD officer who has taken Bosch’s daughter under her wing.

In Bosch:Legacy, she will see if Maddie has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of her father.

Will there be a Bosch: Legacy season two?

It has been confirmed that there will be a season two of Bosch: Legacy.