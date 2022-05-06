The young mother was murdered by a single gunshot wound to the head in 1974 ,with no one convicted of the crime

The story of Beverly Lynn Smith, the 22-year-old whose murder in Oshawa, Ontario still remains unsolved will launch on Amazon Prime on 6 May.

Directed by Nathalie Bibeau (The Walrus, Whistleblower), this original Amazon documentary series deep dives into the tragic murder story, trying to uncover what happened to the young mother.

Including testimony from investigators, experts and family members, the series follows the police investigation of the main suspect Alan Smith.

Smith who police apprehend in an elaborate sting operation four decades later is put on trial - but did he really do it?

Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Beverly Lynn Smith and the hunt to find who killed her.

Who was Beverly Lynn Smith?

Beverly Lynn Smith was a 22-year old mother and wife who lived in a rustic farmhouse in the industrial town of Raglan, Oshawa in Canada.

Smith was married to her husband Doug for four years and the pair had a 10-month-old daughter called Rebecca.

A popular member of her community, Smith was often seen with her twin sister Barbra and other sisters Wendy and Susan.

What happened to Beverly Lynn Smith?

On 9 December 1974 Smith was murdered in her home.

Her body was discovered on the kitchen floor after a neighbour went to check on her, when she wasn’t answering her husband’s calls.

Her daughter was found safe and unharmed, sleeping in her cot.

How did she die?

Smith was discovered shot in the back of the head with a single bullet wound.

There was no weapon discovered at the scene, but police suspected she was shot with a point 22 calibre gun.

The incident was not treated as a robbery as the killer had not stolen anything or trashed the home.

Police struggled to find a motive for the crime and the case eventually ran cold.

Was anyone ever convicted for her murder?

Smith’s murder remains unsolved to this day.

In 2007, a tip pointed towards her neighbour Alan Smith (of no relation), being involved and he became a key person of interest.

He was arrested more than 30 years after the crime in 2008, but charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

In 2014 he was arrested once again after Durham Police conducted a sting operation.

He went to trial, but was acquitted due to the nature of how he was arrested.

Smith has always maintained his innocence over the murder.

What is The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith about?

The series re-examines the cold case murder that took place four decades ago and explores the intricate sting operation investigating main suspect Alan Smith.

Featuring four episodes, it includes first hand accounts, expert testimony and rare access to family members, including her daughter Rebecca, who was just a baby when her mother was murdered.

When is The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith released on Amazon Prime?