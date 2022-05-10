Vicky White's death adds to the mystery of why a respected jail employee would risk her life for a violent convict

After more than a week on the run, a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of assisting escape from detention has been arrested.

Following a manhunt that spanned three states, the two fugitives were apprehended near Evansville, Indiana, when US Marshals chasing them collided with their vehicle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jail official Vicky White shot herself and was taken to hospital after the escapee surrendered; she later died from her injuries.

Vicky White's death only adds to the riddle of why a respected jail employee would risk her life to assist in the release of a convict with a violent and terrifying past.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened?

Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County jail, allegedly assisted Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, in his escape on 29 April.

White had told coworkers she was transporting the inmate from the jail to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, but the two, who are not related, instead fled the area.

The car they fled in was later discovered abandoned in Tennessee, but no trace of the two remained until US Marshals received a tip on 8 May that surveillance photos from a car wash showed a man who resembled like Casey White exiting a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

(Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

A day later, the pair were seen outside the sheriff's office, but when officers arrived, they escaped in a vehicle, leading police on a chase.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding in Indiana said Casey White was injured, not too seriously, in the crash and Vicky White then shot herself, causing “very serious” injuries.

“We’re lucky that no law enforcement was injured, no innocent civilians were injured, the pursuit was short in nature and we have both people in custody,” he said.

Who are Casey and Vicky White?

At the time of his breakout, Casey White was serving a 75-year jail term for attempted murder and other charges, and was awaiting trial for the 2015 stabbing of a 58-year-old lady during a burglary.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Casey White also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and sister in 2015, and indicated "that he wanted police to kill him," according to the Marshals Service.

A warrant for Vicky Sue White was issued on 2 May, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Before her death, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said he hoped to acquire answers about her behaviour from his once-trusted jail employee, but that those answers might not come.

“I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. She has been an exemplary employee,” said Singleton.

“What in the world provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this? I don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll ever know.”

Were they lovers?

According to Singleton, Vicky White’s scheme had been in the works for some time, with fellow convicts alleging the two had a special bond, and that she treated Casey White differently than other inmates.

She had bought a rifle and a shotgun in the last few months and was also known to have a handgun, according to US Marshal Marty Keely.

She sold her house for around half its market worth and acquired a 2007 orange Ford Edge, which she parked without licence plates in a shopping centre.

Video of the escape showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping centre, where they picked up the Ford and left.

The break-out occurred on Vicky White said would be her last day at work.