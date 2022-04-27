Bosch, one of Amazon Prime’s longest-running and most popular shows, is returning for new spinoff series Bosch: Legacy

Bosch, one of Amazon Prime’s longest-running and most popular shows, is returning on Friday May 6.

After 7 seasons on Prime, Bosch came to an end in 2021 – but now, spinoff series Bosch: Legacy, which sees Titus Welliver reprise his role as Harry Bosch, is coming to Amazon Freevee.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Bosch: Legacy.

What is it about?

Bosch is a police procedural drama about LAPD detective Harry Bosch. The new series, Bosch: Legacy, finds Bosch retired from the LAPD – but working instead as a private detective.

He’s got two big cases this year: trying to track down the lost heir of a dying billionaire, and volunteering with a local struggling police department to catch a serial rapist.

Bosch finds himself working with former rival, attorney Honey Chandler, as well as his daughter Maddie, who has now joined the LAPD herself.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is. Harry Bosch is a character who first appeared in the 1992 novel The Black Echo, one of 21 Bosch novels written by Michael Connolly.

Bosch: Legacy is an adaptation of 2016’s The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which was the nineteenth Bosch novel to be published.

Who is in the cast?

Tituss Welliver once again stars as Hieronymous ‘Harry’ Bosch. You might recognise Welliver from LOST, The Good Wife, Deadwood, or Sons of Anarchy. He also previously played Bosch across seven seasons on Amazon Prime already.

Mimi Rogers reprises her role from Bosch as attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. Rogers is best known for film roles including The Rapture (1991) and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), and television roles like Mad Men, The X Files, and Two and a Half Men.

They’re joined by Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead), who plays Maddie Bosch, and Stephen A. Chang (Shameless), who plays Maurice ‘Mo’ Bassi, a gadget whizz who helps the newly independent PI Bosch. Denise G. Sanchez (Mayans MC, The Good Place) plays Reina Vasquez, Maddie Bosch’s LAPD partner.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can see it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Bosch: Legacy is going to be available to stream on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). It’s the free-but-with-ads version of Amazon Prime (which you can access through the Amazon Prime app), a relatively new streaming service that’s home to originals like Alex Rider and library titles like Community and The West Wing.

The first four episodes of Bosch: Legacy will arrive on Amazon Freevee on Friday May 6. Two more episodes will release after that on Friday May 13, another two on Friday May 20, and then a final two (taking you up to a total of ten altogether) on Friday May 27.

How many episodes are there in the first series of Bosch: Legacy?

There’s a total of ten episodes across the series.

Why should I watch it?