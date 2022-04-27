Bosch: Legacy is one of free streaming service Amazon Freevee’s flagship shows

IMDb TV, a free video streaming service which is supported by ads rebranded as Amazon Freevee on 27 April.

The streaming service first launched as IMDb Freedive in the US in 2019 and quickly rebranded as IMDb TV later that year.

IMDb TV came to the UK in September 2021, and the rebranded service is expected to expand into Germany later this year.

Amazon Freevee has thousands of titles available to stream in the UK, with more releases scheduled from next month.

What is Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee launched in the UK as IMDb TV last year, but the rebrand which will go live on Fire TV devices, smartphones and tablets will increase the site’s offering.

Amazon pledged to increase the number of titles that could be watched by users at no cost, with a target of 70 percent of its free library in 2022.

The service will compete with other free ad supported streaming platforms such as Samsung TV+, Roku, and All 4 in the UK.

By contrast, Amazon’s ad-free streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, costs users £5.99 a month.

Whereas Amazon Prime Video tends to offer a larger range of new releases and original shows, Freevee includes older TV shows and classic films, as well as a limited number of originals.

Bosch: Legacy is one of the Freevee original shows coming out next month

Why did IMDb TV change its name?

Amazon has owned the online film and TV database IMDb which currently has more than 80 million users since 1998.

The rebrand from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee was undertaken in an effort to share the identity of the streaming service more closely with the parent company Amazon.

How can I watch Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee is available as a Prime Video channel - you can access this on a web browser or through the Prime Video app.

The Prime Video app will be available as default or to download on most smart TVs and smartphones.

You do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to access Freevee, but you will need to sign up for a free Amazon account to use the service.

What titles are available to watch on Amazon Freevee?

One of the channel’s headline shows will be Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off of the crime series Bosch about an L.A.P.D. homicide detective.

The spin-off series which will be released on 6 May will see Harry Bosch team up with his former enemy, Honey Chandler.

Other forthcoming shows include the new home makeover show, Hollywood Houselift, comedy series Sprung, and autobiographical comedy series High School.

Older shows included in the roster are Alex Rider, Skins, The A Team, and The West Wing.

Classic films such as The Third Man, La Dolce Vita, Mean Streets, and Cinema Paradiso are also available to stream on the site.