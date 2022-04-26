Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this May, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch

Once again, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

That’s on the off chance you’re not one of the masses of people considering cancelling, anyway – you might want to check out our guide to which streaming service is best value for money, as well as our guide to everything new that’s coming out over May generally, if you are considering abandoning Netflix for pastures new.

Top Picks

Top Picks

Clark is a Swedish series directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, the notorious Swedish bank robber who gave rise to the expression “Stockholm syndrome”. Olofsson seems like one of those notorious few it actually is worth making a biopic about, and Åkerlund is a reliably stylish director.

I have not actually seen Love, Death, and Robots – a visually inventive animated science fiction anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher – but my friend Osbert absolutely swears by it. Consider this a recommendation on his behalf.

The Stephen King inspired 80s horror series returns with a more Lovecraftian vibe this time around. Worth watching to try and work out what they spent the reported $30million-per-episode production budget on, if nothing else (for comparison, the new Game of Thrones spinoff is only spending $20 million per episode, and The Crown usually sits at around £10 million).

Netflix Originals

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) | May 2

Children’s animated comedy about aquatic explorers.

The Circle US (Season 4) | May 4

US version of the Channel 4 reality show returns for another series. If you’re not familiar, think a cross between Big Brother and Catfish.

The Pentaverate | May 5

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? Conspiracy comedy about a Canadian journalist uncovering a centuries-old secret society. Stars Mike Myers (as various characters), Debi Mazar, Ken Jeong, and Lydia West.

Clark | May 6

Clark is a Swedish series directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, the notorious Swedish bank robber who gave rise to the expression “Stockholm syndrome”. Olofsson – one of the most controversial personalities of modern Swedish history – fooled the whole country to fall in love with him, despite several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies.

Along For the Ride | May 6

The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

The Takedown (2022) | May 6

French buddy cop comedy from Louis Letterier (Now You See Me, The Dark Crystal). Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Marmaduke | May 6

Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world? Animated comedy film with Pete Davidson.

42 Days of Darkness | May 11

When Verónica disappears, her sister begins a race against time to find her. In her search, Cecilia will have to fight against the authorities’ negligence, society’s prejudices, and harassment from the media.

Our Father | May 11

Documentary about a fertility doctor who, without the consent or knowledge of his patients, inseminated women with his own sperm.

Savage Beauty | May 12

Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge; Zinhle exposes the Bhengus’ secrets, but when innocent people are caught in the crossfire she must decide if vengeance or justice matters most.

The Lincoln Lawyer | May 13

​Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. From David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal, Anatomy of a Scandal), and based on the books that inspired the 2008 film of the same name.

Senior Year | May 13

Rebel Wilson stars as a former student who wakes up from a twenty-year coma and insists on finishing her senior year of high school two decades later.

Bling Empire | May 13

Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. A romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, and Christine and Anna put a new twist on the art of social warfare.

Vampire in the Garden | May 16

Anime romance. Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | May 18

Documentary about two female college students, a group of journalists and the cybercrime police officers who chased down the “Nth Room”, an online criminal network of sexual exploitation.

A Perfect Pairing (2022) | May 19

Film with Victoria Justice and Adam Demos. To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar | May 19

Documentary. In the summer of 1997, the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas shocked Argentina, and ultimately revealed an organized crime network which appeared to involve the country’s political and financial elite.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib | May 19

A searing satire of capitalist society, eviscerating the harsh structures and suffocating norms imposed on even the youngest among us. Karl Marx ran so the Boss Baby could crawl. From Dreamworks.

Love, Death, and Robots (Season 3) | May 20

Animated sci-fi anthology from Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Zodiac). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

Jackass 4.5 (2022) | May 20

An extended version of Jackass Forever, with unused footage from the recent theatrical edition. Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O return.

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) | May 25

"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

Stranger Things (Season 4a) | May 27

The first half of Stranger Things season 4 arrives. Six months since the Battle of Starcourt, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

Internationals

El Marginal (Season 5) | May 4

Argentinian crime thriller. Pastor and Diosito, separated after their frustrated attempt to escape, confront new dangers and challenges to their survival. One was locked up, the other went searching for a place outside the walls, and both had to face the consequences of their actions and repair the damage of the past. Final series.

Summertime (Season 3) | May 4

Summer seems ready to live the new season with the thoughtlessness she has never had, Dario receives an offer he can’t refuse, Sofia returns with the fear of now being a stranger to her friends, and Ale is thorn by deep feelings of guilt. In this final series, they will learn that - at times - truly loving someone can also mean losing a part of oneself.

The Sound of Magic | May 6

A touching musical drama about Yoon Ah-yi, a girl who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul, a mysterious magician who — although grown up — wants to remain as a kid. Korean language.

The Future Diary (Season 2) | May 16

Japanese reality show. Singles who have never met before are cast to live out a romantic storyline by following a diary of a rough "script" that is handed to them containing only a rough outline of a story. Their semifictional exchange - based on the cast’s own words - takes them through an experience that impacts how they view each other.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 | May 23

The battle between Public Security Section 9 and a “post-human” threat to humanity has finally begun. Is “post-human” the possible human evolution that GHOST IN THE SHELL has depicted so far?

Old Favourites

Ackley Bridge (Season 4) | May 1

You can also watch all four seasons of this on All4, you know, which is completely free. There’s a lot of good boxsets on All4, honestly, you should check it out.

The Souvenir (2019) | May 3

Honour Swinton-Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Tom Burke and Richard Ayoade star in this story of a film student developing her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent romantic relationship.

Doctor Sleep (2019) | May 7

Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining. Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrence, returning to the Overlook Hotel.

Hairspray (2007) | May 8

Musical with Zac Efron and John Travolta.

City of Ember (2008) | May 14