Millie Bobby Brown returns for Stranger Things season 4, which is being released in two parts

Netflix has announced some new details about the upcoming fourth series of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 4 will be released in two halves, with Volume 1 arriving on May 27 and Volume 2 following shortly after on July 1. It’s also been revealed that Season 4 will be double the runtime of Season 3 - it has the same number of episodes, but each one is over an hour in length (with some longer than 90 minutes and a few over 2 hours).

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things series 4.

What is it about?

Stranger Things is small town horror series, inspired by Steven King novels and 80s movies alike. It’s about a girl called Eleven with strange powers, the friends she makes and the family she builds, and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.

Series 4 picks up where Series 3 left off, with police chief Jim Hopper presumed dead but really trapped in a Russian Gulag. The official Netflix synopsis also reveals that, the rest of the gang “are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier…”

Who is in the cast?

The cast of Stranger Things (Credit: Netflix)

The Stranger Things gang are all returning for Series 4. Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes), Gaten Matarazzo (Prank Encounters), Caleb McLaughlin (Concrete Cowboy) and Noah Schnapp (Bridge of Spies) will all appear in Stranger Things Series 4.

Joe Keery (Death to 2021) and Maya Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) will also reprise their Stranger Things roles.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour are both returning as well. You’ll recognise Ryder from films like Beetlejuice, Heathers, and Girl, Interrupted, while you might recognise Harbour from Black Widow and Hellboy.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can see it, and the spooky supernatural strangeness, right here.

The new trailer has been described as a more Lovecraftian, cosmic horror take on the Stranger Things mythology we’ve been introduced to slowly over previous seasons.

How and where can I watch it?

Stranger Things series 4 will be available to stream on Netflix, just like previous instalments of the hit show. You can watch Series 1-3 on Netflix right now.

Series 4 is being released in two parts. The first five episodes will arrive on Netflix on May 27, and the subsequent four episodes will arrive on July 1. Series 4 will be nine episodes total.

The reason for the split season, according to Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers, is that this series is extra-long – not in terms of episode count but sheer runtime. The nine episodes of Series 4 are, apparently, double the length of Series 3’s eight episodes.

How long is each episode of Stranger Things season 4?

They’re a bit all over the place! Here’s the length of episodes 1-7, which are being released on Friday 27 May.

Episode 1 = 1 hour, 16 minutes

Episode 2 = 1 hour, 15 minutes

Episode 3 = 1 hour, 3 minutes

Episode 4 = 1 hour, 17 minutes

Episode 5 = 1 hour, 14 minutes

Episode 6 = 1 hour, 13 minutes

Episode 7 = 1 hour 38 minutes

And this is the runtime of episodes 8 and 9, being released on Friday 1 July.

Episode 8 = 1 hour, 25 minutes

Episode 9 = 2 hours, 30 minutes

Why is it like this? Does anyone actually want this? Truly, who can say.

Will it be the final series?

No, but we’re getting there. Netflix has described Series 4 as the beginning of the end – a fifth series (a proper one, they’re not counting Series 4 Volume 2 as Series 5 or anything) will arrive in 2023, and that’ll be the end of the Stranger Things journey.

However, it has been hinted that we might see some Stranger Things spinoffs once the main series has finished. Given Netflix’s recent difficulties, it’s not hard to imagine them trebling down on Stranger Things spinoffs once the main show has ended.

Why should I watch it?