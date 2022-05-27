The penultimate season of sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is coming to Netflix in two instalments

More than 40 million people watched the third season of Stranger Things within four days of its release on Netflix in 2019.

The uber-popular sci-fi series follows a group of friends in a small town that is plagued by paranormal goings on.

The final episode of the third series saw a bloodbath in the battle of scarcourt, although some characters may not be as dead as they appear, and could return in season four.

Cast of Stranger Things season 4

Which cast members are returning for Stranger Things season 4?

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Eleven, who defeated the Mind Flayer in the season three finale but lost her psychokinetic and telepathic powers in the process.

Brown has starred in Stranger things since the first season, and had also appeared in Madison Russell in the two Godzilla sequels and played the title role in Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard is also returning as Mike, Eleven’s boyfriend and leader of the Party.

Wolfhard has also starred in the Stephen King horror adaptation It, and as Boris in The Goldfinch.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Winona Ryder will return as Joyce Bryers, the adoptive mother of Elven, who moves out of the town of Hawkins at the end of season three.

Ryder has starred in many popular films, including Heathers, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Girl, Interrupted.

Winona Ryder as Joyce

David Harbour is also expected to return as Jim Hopper, who managed to evade death in season three but now appears to held captive in Russia.

Harbour’s previous roles include playing Elliot Hirsch in drama series The Newsroom and the title role of 2019’s antihero film Hellboy.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Caleb McLaughlin will reprise his role as Lucas, a friend of Eleven, Mike, and Dustin.

McLaughlin’s credits include playing Trevor Johnson in Ultra City Smiths and Cole in Concrete Cowboy.

Caleb McLaughlin (middle) as Lucas

Gaten Matarazzo is also returning as Dustin, another friend of the main characters.

Matarazzo’s other work includes appearing in music videos for Green Day and Katy Perry, and a voice acting role in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Gaten Matarazzo (middle) as Dustin

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Joyce’s eldest son and Argyle’s best friend.

Heaton has starred in the adventure horror film The Secret of Marrowbone alongside George MacKay and Anya Taylor-Joy, and as Charlie Heaton in X-Men spinoff The New Mutants.

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Noah Schnapp as Will, the younger son of Joyce and Jonathan’s brother. He is also friends with Mike, Eleven, and their group.

Schnapp has previously starred as Roger in Bridge of Spies, and as Hubie in the comedy Hubie Halloween alongside Adam Sandler.

Noah Schnapp as Will

Sadie Sink as Max, Lucas’ former girlfriend and the best friend of Mike, Elven, Dustin, and Will.

Sink’s other rols include playing Suzanne Ballard in the thriller series Odyssey, and Ziggy Bergman in the Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street.

Sadie Sink as Max

Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Mike’s older sister and the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan and Steve.

Dyer played Alice in the comedy film Yes, God, Yes, Virginia in the drama Summer of ‘72, and Willis in the Netflix horror flick Things Heard and Seen, alongside Amanda Seyfried.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Maya Hawke as Robin, Steve’s co-worker and best friend.

Hawke played Jo in the 2017 Little Women miniseries, and played Robin again in the podcast series Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins.

Maya Hawke as Robin,

Joe Keery as Steve, the former boyfriend of Nancy and the best friend of Dustin and Robin.

Keery has starred as Cole in crime drama Molly’s Game, Keys in the action comedy Free Guy, and Duke Goolies in the Netflix films Death to 2020 and its sequel Death to 2021.

Joe Keery as Steve

Which new cast members are joining Stranger Things?

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, a stoner and best friend of Jonathan.

Franco played Theo in Booksmart, Gavis in the comedy series Adam Ruins Everything, and Spencer Diaz in the comedy crime series American Vandal.

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, an orderly at Pennhurst Mental Hospital.

Campbell played Claus in three instalments of the Twilight saga, King Arthur in the fantasy series Camelot, and a young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, leader of the Hawkins High School D&D club, Hellfire.

Quinn played Koner in the fantasy series Game of Thrones, Prince Paul in historical series Catherine the Great, and Billy Knight in the detective series Strike.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Mason Dye as Jason Carver, a rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl at Hawkins High.

Dye played Damon in the teen drama series Finding Carter, Garrett in high school fantasy series Teen Wolf, and Tom Galligan in the crime series Bosch.

Mason Dye as Jason Carver

Robert Englund as Victor Kreel, a patient who was imprisoned at Pennhurst for the murder of his family.

Englund is best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street horror franchise.

Robert Englund as Victor Kreel

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who becomes friends with Hopper.

Wlashiha played Jaqen H'ghar in Game of Thrones, Hagen Forster in the war series Das Boot, and Sebastian Berger in the crime series Crossing Lines.

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, who endeavours to put a stop to the evil in Hawkins.

Augustus starred as Frank in Odyssey, Hank Weber in the longrunning soap opera The Young and the Restless, and Nathaniel Moon in action series Into the Badlands.

Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, an unscrupulous Russian smuggler.

Djuricko has appeared in several Serbian langauge films including action series The Last Panthers, crime series Pet, and period series Greh njene majke (The sin of her mother).

When is Stranger Things season 4 part 1 on Netflix?

Season four, has been split into two parts - with the first seven episodes dropping on Netflix in one goat 8am on 27 May in the UK.