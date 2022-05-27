Stranger Things season 4 is said to take influence from the movie franchise, with series villain played by Kreuger actor Robert Englund

Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the most popular horror movies of all time.

Directed by Wes Craven (Scream, The Hills Have Eyes), the original film debuted in 1984, with the latest addition to the franchise hitting cinemas in 2010.

The iconic villain, Freddy Krueger has been terrorising the residents of Elm Street for four decades now.

Known for his red and black striped jumper, black fedora hat and bladed glove, he is the original horror villain, influencing an entire genre.

The movie was also where actor Johnny Depp made his acting debut, playing the role of Nancy’s boyfriend Glen Lantz.

Stranger Things season 4 has been influenced by the iconic horror franchise, with the series baddie being played by none other than Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Nightmare on Elm Street and where you can watch it in the UK.

How many Nightmare on Elm Street movies are there?

There are nine Nightmare on Elm Street movies in total, with the last one being released in 2010.

There are nine movies in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise (Pic: Getty Images)

However, it isn’t just movies, the franchise also had a TV show, graphic novels and books.

After the success of the first four movies, a TV show called Freddy’s Nightmares, presented by Krueger himself ran from 1988 to 1990.

A novel version of each of the movies was also released and Marvel and Avatar Press also published graphic novels about the movie’s villain, Freddy Krueger.

How to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street movies in order

There are nine movies in total, so it can be hard to remember what the order is.

Here is the complete running order of A Nightmare on Elm Street:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Released in cinemas on 8 November 1984 this is the first instalment of the franchise.

It follows four teenagers, who are being terrorised in their dreams by Krueger, who is the spirit of a dead child murderer.

There’s only one catch though, if you die in your dream, you die in real life.

Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) and her friends must fight to defeat Kruegar, by any means possible.

Directed by Craven, it stars Englund as Krueger and was Depp’s acting debut, playing the role of Thompson’s boyfriend.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

If the residents of Elm Street thought they had heard the last of Krueger they’re in for a rude awakening.

Directed by Jack Sholder, the second instalments follows teenager Jesse Walsh who has moved into the former house of Thompson, and starts to be haunted by Krueger played by Englund.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warrior (1987)

Craven is back as the director for the third movie.

The plot focuses on a teenage girl, Kirsten who survives Krueger’s attack in her dream and is sent to a mental health facility, after it’s believed she gave herself the injuries.

Thompson, from the first movie, is working here as an intern and starts to realise things aren’t what they seem.

The third film is often considered to be one of the best.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Guess who’s back again?

Kirsten has been released from the mental health facility, but Krueger isn’t giving her up that easily.

Directed by Renny Harlin, this edition was released 18 August 1988.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Directed by Stephen Hopkins, the last instalment of the franchise in the 80’s, things got a little dark, with Krueger, haunting the dreams of an unborn baby.

This is the last film to feature the name, A Nightmare on Elm Street until the remake in 2010.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The plot focuses on a teenager who managed to escape Krueger and featured big names with the return of Depp and Alice Cooper.

It did not have a warm reception from fans and critics.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Directed again by Craven, the plot focuses on Krueger haunting the film crew of the franchise.

The director, Englund and Langenkamp play themselves in this horror documentary.

It has been described as, “the horror movie about the making of the horror movie that you’re watching.”

Freddy Vs. Jason (2003)

The last movie that features Englund as Krueger, Freddy Vs. Jason sees these two horror villains pitted against each other as they terrorise the residents of Springwood.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Directed by Samuel Bayer, the remake followed the plot of the first movie and starred Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen) as Krueger.

Where can I watch A Nightmare on Elm Street in the UK?

The original movie starring Depp is not available to watch on a streaming platform in the UK.

However, it is available to buy from Sky Store, Apple TV and Amazon Prime for £7.99, or rent for £3.49.

Is Nightmare on Elm Street available on Netflix?