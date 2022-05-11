All 10 episodes of the Jean Smart-starring comedy will be available to watch immediately on Amazon Prime Video

Hacks, the popular HBO Max comedy, arrived in the UK on Friday 1 April. All 10 episodes of the Jean Smart-starring comedy were be available to watch immediately on Amazon Prime.

Season 2 is arriving in the US on Thursday May 12. It doesn’t yet have an officially confirmed release date in the UK, though it seems like a fair assumption that it will eventually be available on Prime Video.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hacks.

What is it about?

Hacks is about the relationship between legendary standup Deborah Vance and young comedy writer Ava Daniels, each at opposite ends of their career.

Both are struggling to find work, and reluctantly team up to try and reinvigorate Deborah’s act, hoping it’ll be good for both their careers.

Who stars in the cast?

Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance, a renowned LA standup comedian. Smart is best-known for appearing in sitcoms like Frasier, Designing Women, and Samantha Who?, and in recent years has appeared in dramatic roles in Legion, Watchmen, and Mare of Easttown.

Hannah Einbinder plays Ava, the struggling young writer. Hacks is so far her most high-profile role, but she’s previously performed standup on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Her father is comedy writer Chad Einbinder, and her mother is original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman.

They’re joined by Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med), Kaitlin Olsen (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Paul W Downs (Broad City), and Poppy Liu (Sunnyside) amongst others. Chris Geere (You’re the Worst) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) both appear in guest roles.

Hacks was co-created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, each of whom were involved in Broad City.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is, and you can watch it right here.

Where and how can I watch Hacks in the UK?

Every episode of Hacks season 1 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime from Friday 1 April.

Is there going to be a second series?

Yes, a second series of Hacks has been confirmed. In the US, the second season will be available on HBO Max from Thursday 12 May.

Laurie Metcalf (The Dropout), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), and Ming-na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) will all make guest appearances in series 2.

What is the UK release date of Hacks season 2?

At present, there’s no officially confirmed UK release date for Hacks season 2. We’ll update this piece as soon as one is available.

Why should I watch Hacks?

Because it’s one of the funniest and smartest new comedies of recent years.

