House of the Dragon is the first of several Game of Thrones spinoffs, with many more in active development at HBO

House of the Dragon is the first new series to spinoff from Game of Thrones. If HBO succeed, it won’t be the last.

The premium cable channel have elaborate plans for a whole host of different Game of Thrones spinoffs - some of which have been in development since before the parent series even ended - and author George RR Martin spoke recently of his wishes to see a Marvel-style Westerosi television universe.

Here’s everything you need to know, then, about every Game of Thrones project currently in development.

House of the Dragon

The Iron Throne at King’s Landing in House of the Dragon

What’s it about? Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is about the lead up to a Targaryen Civil War that plunged Westeros into chaos.

Who’s in it, and who’s writing it? The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy as the warring members of a royal family. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (director of a number of acclaimed episodes of Game of Thrones) are acting as showrunners.

When might it be released? It’s airing right now! You can watch it on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK, and on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

The Sea Snake

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake. He’s standing on the rocks, the clear blue sea behind him (Credit: HBO)

What’s it about? A prequel to House of the Dragon, this series would follow the voyages of Corlys Velaryon - the Sea Snake - as a younger man.

Who’s in it, and who’s writing it? The Sea Snake himself is played by Steve Touissant in House of the Dragon, where he’s a member of the King’s Council and a formidable political player in his own right. While a prequel would likely star a younger actor, Toussaint has said he’d like to appear in the Sea Snake series, perhaps as narrator or in a frame story of some kind. The series is being developed by Bruno Heller of Rome, Gotham, and The Mentalist.

When might it be released? This is going to become a bit of a theme over these next few entries, as you’ll see, but we don’t know. Its connection of House of the Dragon suggests it will be the first Thrones spinoff to make it to air, but obviously these things can and do change (just ask Naomi Watts about Bloodmoon).

Snow

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow, stood on the stone steps of a castle, wearing his winter furs and leather (Credit: HBO)

What’s it about? The only direct sequel to Game of Thrones on this list, the Jon Snow series will follow the once and future leader of the Night Watch in his exile beyond the wall.

Who’s in it, and who’s writing it? The only person confirmed to appear is, obviously, Kit Harrington. More interestingly though, Harrington is also involved in the writing and development of the show, having reportedly pitched it to HBO and GRRM himself. The Hollywood Reporter has said that Harrington is working on the series with an as-yet unidentified writer; were one to speculate, it’s likely that said writer is Daniel West , who Harrington previously developed the BBC One series Gunpowder with.

When might it be released? Details are thin on the ground about this one - it’s yet to be officially acknowledged by HBO, though both George RR Martin and Emilia Clarke have admitted to its existence - so it’s hard to say just yet. Or, put another way: we know nothing, Jon Snow fans. (Sorry, sorry, couldn’t resist.)

Dunk & Egg, or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

What’s it about? Dunk & Egg is the name for a series of novellas charting the youth of King Aegon (or Egg) V Targaryen, the grandfather of the Mad King killed by Jamie Lannister prior to Game of Thrones beginning. As a young boy, he was squire to a knight called Ser Duncan the Tall, and this series charts their adventures.

Who’s in it, and who’s writing it? Again, this one is in quite early development - and, like many of the series listed here, is yet to actually recieve a formal green light - but Steve Conrad is currently attached to the project. Conrad wrote the screenplays for both The Pursuit of Happyness and Wonder, and created the television western Perpetual Grace Ltd.

When might it be released? Again, not any time soon.

Ten Thousand Ships

Jessica Henwick as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, stood in a meadow (Credit: HBO)

What’s it about? Ten Thousand Ships (or possibly 10,000 Ships, depending on what the branding people decide) is a prequel about the early days of Dorne, a rival nation to Westeros. It tells the story of warrior queen Princess Nymeria, who burned her entire fleet to stop her followers leaving Dorne and returning home - she was that determined to rule the newfound country.

Who’s in it, and who’s writing it? This is in very early development still - in fact, according to Deadline, there isn’t actually any creative team formally attached yet, and it’s still just an idea being kicked around internally by HBO.

When might it be released? It’ll be a long while away yet. Also, just to cut off any pedantic emails, the above picture is of Jessica Henwick, who played Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones - not Princess Nymeria, but one of two characters who were named after her. (The other was Arya’s wolf.)

The Golden Empire

What’s it about? An animated series about Yi Ti, a continent far from the shores of both Westeros and Essos. It is, essentially, Martin’s version of Imperial China.

Who’s in it, and who’s writing it? No idea! It’s far too early to say.

When might it be released? As above, really.

Untitled Animated Projects

There are two additional animated projects in development at HBO, though exactly when and where they’re set, who might write or star in them, or indeed really any concrete information is still shrouded in secrecy.

What about Bloodmoon?

Vladimir Furdik as the Night King in Game of Thrones (Credit: HBO)

In 2018, before Game of Thrones concluded its run, HBO formally ordered a pilot for a prequel series. It was set ten thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones - before the dragons, before King’s Landing, before the Iron Throne itself - and would’ve covered a period in Westeros history called the Long Night.

To be written by Jane Goldman (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and directed by SJ Clarkson (Collateral), the series would’ve began with a marriage between an ancient Northern House and an ancient Southern House, likely the Starks ad the Casterlys - before gradually getting into a much more mystical storyline about the early days of Westeros. Some believed the series would’ve covered the origins of the White Walkers, and introduced audiences to a younger Night King, while he was still human; one thing that was confirmed was that the Children of the Forest would’ve played a key role.

The series would’ve starred Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower and John Simm amongst others, but after a $30 million pilot HBO opted not to grant the series a full commission. There are conflicting accounts as to why - HBO boss Casey Bloys has said the pilot, while strong, simply didn’t quite come together - but reading between the lines of George RR Martin’s comments about how much the series invented wholecloth, it seems the network got cold feet about straying from Martin’s writing after Thrones itself received so much criticism for doing the same.

Were there any other cancelled Game of Thrones spinoffs?