Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is set in a sprawling fantasy world with its own complicated history

House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spin-off series out of the gate and is set in the same universe as the original fantasy series.

Whilst House of the Dragon takes place 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, many of the settings and events will be recogniseable to fantasy fans.

George R.R. Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire book series which was adapted into Game of Thrones, is a master of world building - his novels contain rich fictional histories that will be further explored in more planned spin-off shows including Ten Thousand Ships and The Golden Company.

House of the Dragon is adapted from Martin’s novel Fire and Blood, and parts of the latest instalment in the Song of Ice and Fire series, A Dance of Dragons.

Where is House of the Dragon set?

House of the Dragon is set in Westeros, a continent in the Game of Thrones world which also featured as the main setting for the original show.

The Thrones world contains three known continents - Westeros (in the west), Essos (in the east) and Sothoryos (in the south).

There is also a potential fourth continent, Ulthos, to the far east, which is completely unexplored and about which the people of the rest of the world know almost nothing.

Cersei Lannister walks over a map of Westeros in Game of Thrones

Westeros is mostly made up of seven kingdoms - the North, the Iron Islands, the Riverlands, the Vale, the Westerlands, the Stormlands, the Reach, the Crownlands, and Dorne, which all have their own ruling families and unique customs.

The capital of the Seven Kingdoms is King’sLanding, a major city in the Crownlands where the Iron Throne and central government resides. It is here where a great deal of House of the Dragon is set.

In times of peace, the Seven Kingdoms are all ruled over by one King or Queen, who sits on the Iron Throne. During periods of unrest the Seven Kingdoms often break into factions, picking sides in civil wars.

The Iron Throne at King’s Landing in House of the Dragon

Beyond the Seven Kingdoms in Westeros is the Land Beyond the Wall which lies outside the rule of the Iron Throne. The land is inhabited by wildlings, a nomadic people, and in Game of Thrones White Walkers are also found to exist there. The Wall was a huge wall of ice built roughly 8,000 years before House of the Dragon begins, and may feature in the series.

House of the Dragon is set roughly one hundred years after Aegon’s Conquest - an event wherein Aegon Targaryen invaded Westeros and subdued six of the Seven Kingdoms - Dorne remained independent.

From the conquest until the start of the series, Targaryens have ruled the six kingdoms, male heirs inheriting the Iron Throne from their fathers.

Where is Valyria in House of the Dragon?

Valyria is a ruined city in the continent of Essos and the ancestral home of House Targaryen.

The city was ruled by dragonlords as dragons were brought to Valyria thousands of years before.

Valyria was destroyed in a cataclysmic event known as the Doom, one hundred years before the Targaryens took control of Westeros in Aegon’s Conquest.

The Doom of Valyria was a series of volcanic eruptions - the people of Westeros dispute whether the event was a purely natural disaster or a result of mankind’s meddling with dragons.

Daenerys Targaryen at Dragonstone in season seven of Game of Thrones

The Targaryens left Valyria before the Doom after Daenys Targaryen, had dreams of the catastrophe. The Targaryen house moved with their dragons to Dragonstone, an island near the Crownlands in Westeros. It was from Dragonstone that Aegon launched his conquest.