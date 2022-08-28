From Hollywood legends to actual royalty, these HBO actors have very famous ancestors

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire has returned to the small screen.

Viewers have once again been taken back to King’s Landing and Westeros.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones taking place at the height of the Targaryen two centuries before the adventures of Jon Snow et all.

But while the cast might be playing Kings and Queens, some of the actors across both HBO shows actually are related to genuine royalty.

The second episode of the HBO prequel will air on Monday (29 August) in the UK.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) in Game of Thrones (HBO)

Here are the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon actors with famous relatives:

Kit Harrington

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow, stood on the stone steps of a castle, wearing his winter furs and leather (Credit: HBO)

He played the true heir to the Iron Throne of Westeros Jon Snow - but Kit Harrington his actually related to King James I.

Through his father’s family, Harrington is related to 17th century king.

Meanwhile on his mother’s side, Kit’s family is connected to Robert Catesby - the leader of the Gunpowder Plot, which actually aimed to kill King James I.

Rosie Leslie

Rosie Leslie (Game of Thrones) as DCI Kirsten Longacre

Rosie Leslie plated Ygritte, love interest of Jon Snow, in the HBO series - and is actually married to Kit Harrington in real life.

Her mother is of Clan Fraser of Lovat and her maternal great-grandfather was Simon Fraser, 13th Lord Lovat and a descendant of King Charles II.

She is also a great-great-granddaughter of Frederick Weld - who was the sixth Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Leslie is, through her father’s side of the family, also a is a great-great-granddaughter of Don Guillermo Landa y Escandón, who was governor of Mexico City.

Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas with his wife Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark, Queen of the North, in Game of Thrones is married to Joe Jonas.

The couple wed in 2019 in Las Vegas.

Joe Jonas is from the Jonas Brothers.

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen, actor NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Alfie Allen attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, is the son of actor Keith Allen.

He is also the younger brother of singer Lily Allen.

Oona Chaplin

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 09: Actress Oona Chaplin attends the premiere of FX's "Taboo" at DGA Theater on January 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Oona Chaplin played Talisa Maegyr who married Robb Stark in the show, is part of the Chaplin family.

Her grandfather is Charlie Chaplin, one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the Silent film era.

She is also related to playwright Eugene O’Neill, who wrote Long Day's Journey into Night.

Oona is the daughter of Geraldine Chaplin.

Harry Lloyd

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 03: Harry Lloyd attends the premiere of Starz's "Counterpart" Season 2 at ArcLight Cinemas on December 3, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Harry Lloyd played Viserys Targaryen in the first season of Game of Thrones.

Through his mother’s side of the family, he is the great-great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens.

What is House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is the first of a whole slate of TV projects set in the Game of Thrones universe, which included a Jon Snow spin-off, to make it out the gate.

The series is set in Westeros, the fantastical continent where most of the action in Game of Thrones also took place, and will follow the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

When King Viserys I died of old age, it was expected that his daughter Rhaenyra would inherit the iron throne and become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.