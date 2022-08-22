HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon is airing now in the UK - this is how you can watch it

House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated shows of the year - a prequel to the sprawling fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The American fantasy series follows a bloody war of succession among House Targaryen in the wake of King Viserys I’s death.

House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US - but streaming service HBO Max is not expected to arrive in the UK until 2025.

Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon

The season premiere, Heirs of the Dragon, was a promising but muted start to the prequel series, and was released in the UK in the early hours of Monday 22 August.

Episodes will continue to be released weekly in the UK, with nine more episodes due to air.

This is how you can watch House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones in the UK:

How can you watch House of the Dragon in the UK?

Sky has an exclusive deal to air House of the Dragon, so currently the only way to watch the show in the UK is on Sky or through the Sky-owned streaming service Now TV.

House of the Dragon airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am and is repeated at 9pm. Customers with Sky Glass or Sky Q can record the show to watch at a time that is more convenient to them.

Sky Atlantic is included in standard Sky TV packages which start at around £26 per month, which also includes a Netflix subscription.

For some reason Sky still charges extra for HD channels, so if you want to watch House of the Dragon as God intended, you’ll have to fork out another £5 a month on top.

Cast of House of the Dragon

How much is a Now TV entertainment pass?

You can also watch House of the Dragon on Now TV, and you don’t have to be a Sky TV customer to do so.

A Now TV entertainment pass is £9.99 a month (although when you try to subscribe on the website you will be offered a lot of add-ons that you don’t need to watch House of the Dragon).

As well as House of the Dragon, a Now TV subscription will also get you access to other major box sets including The Wire, The Sopranos, and Succession.

Does Now TV offer a free trial?

Unfortunately, the Now TV entertainment pass does not come with a free trial.

However, the pass does currently come with a Boost seven day free trial, which allows you to watch all shows in HD.

If you accept the Boost free trial, you will have to cancel it within the first seven days or you will be charged at £5 a month on top of the £9.99 entertainment pass.

How can you watch Game of Thrones in the UK?

The complete box set of Game of Thrones season 1-8 is also available to watch in the UK on with a Now TV entertainment pass.