The first season of the fantasy series starring Matt Smith and Paddy Considine is airing on HBO and Sky now

Game of Thrones prequel fantasy series House of the Dragon has arrived on HBO in the US and Sky in the UK.

The series has gone down a hit, with more than 20 million people watching the season premiere within the first four days, despite one talented reviewer claiming that the show was too cautious.

Season one of House of the Dragon explores the origins of the Dance of Dragons, a civil war among members of House Targaryen over the right to sit on the Iron Throne.

Daemon Targaryen with a purloined dragon egg

Will there be a season 2 of House of the Dragon?

Yes, HBO has confirmed that House of the Dragon will be renewed for a second season.

It’s not surprising that the show has been greenlit already - it is one of HBOs biggest projects and with a budget of $200 million for the first season, the network is clearly serious about making it a success.

The first episode of the season set a new record for HBO’s biggest audience for a premiere ever.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) having a very normal relationship (House of the Dragon HBO)

HBO still acted quickly in renewing the season, making the announcement within days of the first episode’s release.

Francesca Orsi, executive vp, HBO programming said: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

Who will be in the cast of House of the Dragon season 2?

Depending on how far forward in time the jump is between season one and two, the second season is likely to feature many of the same cast as season one.

Matt Smith is likely to return as Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’arcy, who takes over from Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra midway through season two is also likely to be back.

Other cast members who could return, depending on if they survive the first season, include Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Emily Carey as an older Alicent Hightower.

When will House of the Dragon season 2 be released?

The release date of the second season of House of the Dragon is currently unknown, but it is unlikely to arrive next year.

The first season was shot over a period of ten months and was followed by several months of post-production which is still ongoing even as the first episodes are being released.

A realistic release date for season two will be some time in early to mid-2024.

The second season is likely to have a similar number of episodes of the first season, which has ten instalments, and will also be released weekly when it does finally air.

However, other shows set in the Game of Thrones universe may arrive before then - check out this guide to every planned spinoff in George RR Martin’s world.