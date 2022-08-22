You can watch Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

House of the Dragon, a prequel series all about the ancient Targaryens, has begun. With that in mind, you’re probably thinking about watching Game of Thrones again, right?

Or maybe it was the new about the new Game of Thrones studio tour opening in Northern Ireland that has you thinking about rewatching the HBO fantasy epic all over again?

Perhaps you could be a book reader who wants to rewatch the whole series while you wait for George RR Martin to finally publish The Winds of Winter – you’ll probably have the time to watch it more than once, realistically – or maybe you’re just a huge fan of the highly critically acclaimed and just generally beloved series finale and want to experience the whole thing again.

Luckily, there’s an easy answer to the question “where can I watch Game of Thrones?”

Where can I watch Game of Thrones?

You can watch Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. (Look, I told you that was an easy answer.)

Sky Atlantic and NOW TV have exclusive streaming and broadcast rights to the popular fantasy series in the UK, so that’s the home of the show and where you can find it now.

In the US, meanwhile, and a number of international territories, Game of Thrones is available on streaming service HBO Max.

HBO Max isn’t available in the UK at the moment (although it has launched across the rest of Europe).

In 2019, Sky and HBO extended their licensing agreement through to 2024, which will presumably complicate any UK launch of HBO Max.

But that’s a good way away, and there’s a certain immediacy to your “where can I watch Game of Thrones?” Google search – probably you want to watch it this very evening, don’t you? – so there’s no need to worry about that just yet.

The most important thing is that you can watch Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

How can I find NOW TV?

Fair question, very much invited by the previous answer.

You can find NOW TV’s website here. At time of writing, they’ve got a 7 day free trial. There are 168 hours in a week, and a little over 70 hours – that’s 2 days, 22 hours, and 14 minutes, to be exact – of Game of Thrones, so you could watch it all for free.

In fact, you could watch it all twice, and make a start on a third go too. Wouldn’t that be fun?!

Can I watch House of the Dragon on NOW TV as well?

A very sensible question, yes - you’d probably want to watch them both in tandem, right? Bit of one, bit of the next, really mix it up and abandon all pretence of linear progression of storytelling.