HBO confirmed that Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin, is in the works

HBO has confirmed that another Game of Thrones spin-off series is in the works - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be a prequel series set after the events of House of the Dragon and before Game of Thrones.

George R.R. Martin, who appears to be busily not writing The Winds of Winter, will serve as a writer and executive producer on the upcoming series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the latest of many Thrones spin-offs to be announced - the first was House of the Dragon which was released to critical acclaim last year and is confirmed to be returning for a second season.

Other projects include an untitled Jon Snow sequel series starring Kit Harrington, Sea Snake, a House of the Dragon prequel based on the travels of the naval warrior Lord Corlys Velaryon, and 10,000 Ships, which will follow the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria.

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms now officially confirmed by HBO, this is everything we know about the series so far, and where you can watch it when it is released:

HBO confirms a Dunk and Egg Game of Thrones prequel is happening

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow the formative adventures of two important figures in the land of Westeros. Ser Duncan the Tall is a lowly travelling knight, attended to by his squire Egg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ser Duncan will go on to become Lord Commander of the Kingsguard whilst Egg will one day become Aegon V, a Targaryen king who would rule the Seven Kingdoms for a quarter of a century.

Both characters begin their lives down on their luck and hoping to make a name for themselves in the rough world of Westeros, taking part in jousting tournaments, solving disputes between rival lords and ladies, and snuffing out treasonous plots.

Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin will serve as executive producer on the series

Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms based on a book?

Yes, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the name for the collection of three connected short stories by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin. The stories, The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight, follow Ser Dungeon and his squire Egg, on their adventures in Westeros 90 years before The War of the Five Kings featured in Game of Thrones.

The three novellas, published separately between 1998 and 2010 were published together in the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms collection in 2015. The title of the collection was also used as an episode title in the final series of Game of Thrones, although there is no plot connection.

When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release date?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series is currently in pre-production after it was confirmed last week that HBO ordered a series based on the Dunk and Egg stories. There is no release date for the series yet and it’s likely that the series will not arrive until late 2024 at the earliest.