Everything new on Netflix UK this July, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, family entertainment, documentaries, films, and international series

Once again, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s July releases into a list of dramas, comedies, family entertainment, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this July, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Top Picks

Boo, Bitch! | Friday 8 July

Lana Condor was always the best part of the To All The Boys movies, so this new series - where she plays a ghostly high schooler who gets a new lease on life after death - seems worth checking out for her alone.

Uncoupled | Friday 29 July

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael in Uncoupled, turning back to look behind him (Credit: Barbara Nitke/Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris stars in this comedy about a newly single gay man from the creator of Younger. I liked Younger a lot (very much worth your time), so if this is at all similar it should be quite enjoyable.

Drama

Stranger Things (Season 4: Volume II) | Friday 1 July

The feature-length two-part final to season 4 arrives, and the battle with Vecna comes to its terrifying conclusion.

Cult of Chucky (Season 1) | Friday 1 July

The 2021 Syfy drama about a doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer comes to Netflix.

Better Call Saul (Season 6b) | Tuesday 12 July

The final conclusion of Jimmy McGill’s slow transformation into Saul Goodman, bringing Better Call Saul full circle with Breaking Bad.

Resident Evil | Thursday 14 July

Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. She’s haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister Billie…

Virgin River | Wednesday 20 July

Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband Mark, or to new potential partner Jack, Mel is optimistic: for years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality.

Keep Breathing | Thursday 28 July

Survival thriller. After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv (Melissa Barrera), must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal traumas to stay alive.

Comedy

Boo, Bitch! | Friday 8 July

Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a ghost! Stars Lana Condor (To All the Boys I Loved Before) and Aparna Brielle (AP Bio).

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks | Tuesday 12 July

Standup from comedian Bill Burr, who shares an “inspirational” talk for women, how doing mushrooms has changed him, finding common ground with lesbians and how his 4-year-old is helping his anger management.

Farzar | Friday 15 July

Farzar is animated sci-fi comedy that follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens that want to kill and/or eat them. As they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

Uncoupled | Friday 29 July

Michael thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City. Neil Patrick Harris stars in this new comedy from the creator of Emily in Paris and Younger.

Family

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight | Thursday 14 July

Jack Black returns for this Dreamworks television spinoff. Po joins an English knight on a quest to recover magical weapons and restore his reputation. Rita Ora, James Hong, and Chris Geere also star.

Camp Cretaceous (Season 5) | Thursday 21 July

The final season of the animated Jurassic Park spinoff about a group of teens trapped on Isla Nublar.

Documentaries

Girl in the Picture | Wednesday 6 July

True crime documentary about the Franklin Delano Floyd, who kidnapped and eventually married Sharon Marshall.

How to Change Your Mind | Tuesday 12 July

A four-part documentary, with each episode focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. The series explains the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture.

DB Cooper: Where are you?! | Wednesday 13 July

The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century, and this four-part documentary looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain | Friday 15 July

A documentary about the late writer, chef, and travel documentarian. This film was controversial for using AI to recreate Bourdain’s voice for narration (and especially controversial for using that recreation to voice some of Bourdain’s private letters).

The Most Hated Man on the Internet | Wednesday 27 July

The Most Hated Man on the Internet tells the story of one woman’s crusade against the self-styled ‘King of Revenge Porn’, after nude photos of her daughter are posted online. This three-episode documentary charts the rise and fall of self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” Hunter Moore, featuring poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down.

Reality & Light Entertainment

How to Build A Sex Room | Friday 8 July

Home renovation show with a very specific focus. Couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish.

Blown Away (Season 3) | Friday 22 July

Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. They’re competing for the title of Best in Glass – and a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights.

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3) | Wednesday 27 July

From a jaw dropping multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Syd and Shea McGee delivering obsession worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.

Internationals

King of Stonks | July 6

Felix Armand wants to be at the top. Because once he’s there, he can finally be a decent human being. After all, he’s the damn mastermind behind the most successful FinTech company of all time, and all of Germany: the CableCash AG. Unfortunately, everything is already blowing up in Felix’s face during the IPO: Money laundering, investor deception, internet pornography.

Dangerous Liaisons | Friday 8 July

Idealistic Célène has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive.

The Longest Night | Friday 8 July

Spanish language thriller about a siege on a prison. A group of criminals surround the prison, hoping to ensure the release of a dangerous serial killer – but the prison warden resists the attack.

Remarriage & Desires | Friday 15 July

South Korean satire. Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultrarich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s mistress.

Recurrence | Wednesday 27 July

A retired maverick cop is drawn back for one last job after the tragic death of a local teenager.

Fanático | Friday 29 July

Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol, dies in front of his fans during a concert. Lazaro, an unconditional fan, sees the opportunity to escape from his monotonous and precarious life and becomes overnight what he has long admired: his own idol.

Netflix Original Movies

Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between | Wednesday 6 July

Teenage couple Claire and Aidan have made a pact to break up before college – so, on their last planned night together, they retrace the steps they took on their very first date, questioning whether their love might last or if they’re ready to say goodbye.

The Sea Beast | Friday 8 July

Family animation. In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

Persuasion | Friday 15 July

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

The Gray Man | July 22

When the CIA’s most skilled operative—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana des Armas star.

Purple Hearts | July 29

In spite of their many differences, struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a marine with a troubled past, agree to marriage solely for the military benefits. When tragedy strikes, the line between what’s real and what’s pretend begins to blur in this romantic drama.

Old Favourites

The Underworld Movies | Friday 1 July

Vampire/werewolf movie saga Underworld, Underworld Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Underworld Awakening arrive on Netflix as a quartet.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004) | Friday 8 July

Joel Schumacher’s take on the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical, starring Gerard Butler, Minnie Driver, and Emmy Rossum.

The Father (2020) | Sunday 17 July