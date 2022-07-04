Alexandra Breckenridge returns as Mel Monroe in Virgin River season 4, coming to Netflix on Wednesday 20 July

Virgin River, a romantic drama based on the novels by Robyn Carr, is returning to Netflix for its fifth season on Wednesday 20 July.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Lexa Doig amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about Virgin River season 4.

What is Virgin River season 4 about?

Virgin River follows Mel, a midwife and nurse practitioner who leaves the big city to take up a new job in the small town of Virgin River. Soon, though, she realises it’s not the new start she hopes it to be – that it can’t be the new start she wants it to be – until she looks inward and starts to heal herself first.

The official Netflix synopsis for series 4 explains that, despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband Mark, or to new potential partner Jack, Mel is optimistic: for years she yearned to be a mother and now her dream is one step closer to reality.

Is Virgin River based on a book?

Yes, it is! Virgin River is adapted from the series of novels written by Robyn Carr, best known outside of Virgin River as the author of the Thunder Point and Sullivan’s Crossing novels.

There are 22 Virgin River novels. 21 of them were published between 2007 and 2012, but the 22nd and most recent Virgin River novel was published in 2020.

Who stars in Virgin River season 4?

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda “Mel” Monroe, the main character of Virgin River. On television, she’s best known for roles in American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, and This Is Us, while on film she’s known for appearing in Big Fat Liar and She’s The Man.

Martin Henderson plays Jack, one of Mel’s love interests. Henderson is best known for appearing on Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr Nathan Riggs, and the other ABC medical drama Off the Map, where he played Dr. Ben Keeton. (He doesn’t play a doctor on Virgin River.)

Colin Lawrence plays John “Preacher” Middleton, a close friend of Jack’s. Lawrence has previously appeared in Smallville, The X Files, and The Good Doctor, as well as Timeless and Taken. Most significantly, he appeared in Riverdale as Coach Clayton.

They’re joined by Tim Matheson (The West Wing), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Code Black), Marco Grazzini (The Flash) and Jenny Cooper (Monk) amongst others.

Annette O’Toole, who had a reduced role in season 3 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, will appear more fully in season 4.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 4?

Not yet! But we’ll update this piece to include the trailer as soon as one is made available by Netflix.

When and how can I watch Virgin River season 4?

Virgin River season 4 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday July 20. All ten episodes will be available at once, as was the case in previous seasons.

How many episodes is Virgin River season 4?

There are going to be ten episodes in the new series of Virgin River, each around an hour long.

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Virgin River is a fictional town. The series is filmed in Snug Cove, Bowen Island, which is in British Columbia in Canada.

Will there be a Virgin River season 5?

Yes, there will! Virgin River was renewed for its fourth and fifth series at the same time.

Season 5 of Virgin River doesn’t yet have an official airdate, but with the new season set to start filming in July 2022, it’s likely that season 5 will be available in early-to-mid-2023.

