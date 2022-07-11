Melissa Barrera stars in Keep Breathing, a new Netflix survival drama about a lawyer stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash

Keep Breathing, an upcoming survival drama about a woman trapped in the wilderness, is coming to Netflix on Thursday 28 July.

The series, which stars Melissa Barrera, follows a stranded lawyer in the immediate aftermath of a plane crash.

Here’s everything you need to know about Keep Breathing.

What is Keep Breathing about?

Keep Breathing is a survival drama about a lawyer stranded in the Canadian wilderness after her plane crashes. The experience dredges up repressed memories, too, and Liv must battle not just the elements but also her personal demons to survive.

Who stars in Keep Breathing?

Melissa Barrera as Liv and Austin Stowell as Sam, washed up on the beach and panicking (Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Melissa Barrera plays Liv, the stranded lawyer. Barrera is best known for starring in the television series Vida, the film adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights, and slasher movie Scream. She can next be seen in Scream 6.

Jeff Wilbusch plays Danny, Liv’s one-time love interest. Wilbusch is best known for starring in the John le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl, but you might also recognise him from Unorthodox, Oslo, or Bad Banks.

Florencia Lozano plays Live’s mother. Lozano is a prolific actor, and has starred in Madam Secretary, Kevin Can Wait, The Enemy Within, Gossip Girl, and General Hospital amongst others. She’s probably best known, however, for playing Claudia Messina in Netflix crime drama Narcos.

They’re joined by Juan Pablo Espinosa (A corazón abierto, the Colombian remake of Grey’s Anatomy) and Austin Stowell (Dolphin Tale 2, Whiplash, Bridge of Spies).

Who writes and directs Keep Breathing?

Martin Gero (Blindspot) and Brendan Gall (The Lovebirds) created the series, with Gall writing the teleplay for most episodes. Iturri Sosa (Gotham) wrote the fourth episode, from a story by Gero, Gall, and Sosa collaboratively.

Maggie Kiley (Dial a Prayer) directs the first three episodes of Keep Breathing, and Rebecca Rodriguez (Snowpiercer, Doom Patrol) directs the latter three episodes. Kiley is also an executive producer on the series. Rodriguez, interestingly, is the sister of Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, The Book of Boba Fett).

Is there a trailer for Keep Breathing?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is Keep Breathing released?

Keep Breathing will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 28 July.

All six episodes will be available to watch at once as a boxset, per the norm for Netflix releases.

How many episodes is Keep Breathing?

Keep Breathing is a six-episode limited series. Each episode is around an hour long.

Where was Keep Breathing filmed?

Keep Breathing was filmed on location in Vancouver in Canada.

Why should I watch Keep Breathing?