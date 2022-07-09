It was announced on 7 July 2022 that HBO would not be moving forward with a third series of Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack, the BBC One drama with Suranne Jones, has been cancelled by US co-producers HBO.

The series, a dramatization of the diaries of Anne Lister, is now in a difficult position, having lost the support of a key funder.

Here’s everything you need to know about the untimely cancellation of Gentleman Jack – and the potential for its return.

When was Gentleman Jack cancelled?

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack, stood next to a fireplace looking flustered, hands on her hips (Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

It was announced on 7 July 2022 that HBO would not be moving forward with a third series of Gentleman Jack.

The broadcaster came under criticism from some fans for prominently featuring Gentleman Jack during pride month adverts throughout June, only to announce the series’ cancellation at the start of July. (This perceived cynicism made all the more notable after the airing of celebratory documentary Gentleman Jack Changed My Life, interviewing lesbian viewers about the impact of the series and their personal relationship with the series.)

Why was Gentleman Jack cancelled?

Sophie Rundle and Suranne Jones on set surrounded by crew, filming Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack,” the network said in a statement to Deadline, going on to thank the stars and producers of the series. HBO didn’t offer a reason for cancelling Gentleman Jack.

The decision comes in the wake of a merger between Warner Bros (HBO’s parent company) and telecoms company AT&T and Discovery, forming Warner Bros Discovery. CEO David Zaslav is pursuing an aggressive policy of scaling back, hoping to find £3bn in cuts for the company within two years.

While much of these cuts are going to come in the form of job losses, it’s also leading to a reduction in the scale and extent of HBO’s output, with Zaslav arguing that the channel should make fewer programmes generally.

Gentleman Jack is the third recent HBO series to be cancelled, following in the wake of Raised by Wolves (cancelled after two seasons) and The Time Traveller’s Wife (cancelled after one). Zaslav also cancelled JJ Abrams’ expensive sci-fi drama Demimonde, which was still in early development and yet to go into production.

What were Gentleman Jack’s viewing figures like?

Suranne Jones in costume as Anne Lister, walking arm in arm with director Fergus O’Brien (Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Strong, if down a little on Series 1. In the UK, Series 2 averaged 3-4m viewers in its Sunday night BBC One timeslot – though that doesn’t immediately sound like much, it’s worth noting that with changing viewing habits that’s quite a solid result.

The Series 2 opener earned 3.1m views on first broadcast, which was enough to earn a 21% audience share (i.e. the number of people watching television at 9pm that night), making it the most watched programme of the timeslot.

The original Deadline report noted that Gentleman Jack was amongst the lower rated of HBO’s original series, though it’s perhaps worth noting that HBO broadcast the series on Mondays, a day that tends to attract lower ratings generally. Fans of the series have also suggested that HBO made limited effort to promote the series ahead of broadcast, which could potentially be a contributing factor to low ratings.

Is there any possibility that Gentleman Jack could still return for series 3?

A behind the scenes image of Suranne Jones on the Gentleman Jack set, in costume smiling next to a clapperboard (Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Tentatively, yes. Gentleman Jack was a co-production between HBO and the BBC. HBO cancelling the series effectively means they’ve withdrawn from participation in future series of Gentleman Jack – but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the BBC (or Lookout Point, the production company that makes the series on behalf of the BBC) aren’t still able to make it.

Obviously, this is complicated still – while the BBC could continue to make Gentleman Jack, HBO pulling out will represent a significant loss of budget. Options at this stage would be for the BBC either to find a new coproduction partner, to make up the remaining budget themselves, or to produce a third series at a significant reduced cost.

A spokesperson for the BBC told Metro.co.uk that they “are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally about what’s next.”

Is there any precedent for that sort of return?

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, holding a piece of paper but looking at the camera (Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

It’s unusual, certainly, but not entirely unheard of. In terms of UK television drama, one point of comparison is the ITV series Primeval. Cancelled by ITV in June 2009 after three seasons, a new co-production and cost sharing deal with UKTV meant the series was recommissioned for a further two seasons.

In the US, it’s more commonplace for a series to be cancelled by one network and then picked up by another: recent notable examples include The Expanse (cancelled at Syfy, recommissioned by Prime Video), Manifest (cancelled by NBC, recommissioned by Netflix) and American Rust (cancelled by Showtime, recommissioned by Amazon Freevee).

It’s not immediately obvious who the BBC might go to as potential new co-production partners for a prospective third series of Gentleman Jack (though, if one were to baselessly speculate, it’s perhaps interesting to note that Lookout Point is currently producing The Ballad of Renegade Nell, a Gentleman Jack-esque series again written by Sally Wainwright, for Disney+).

What have the cast and crew said about the cancellation of Gentleman Jack?

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, holding a gun and looking directly into the camera (Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Suranne Jones, who played Anne Lister, said “while it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience.”

“I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” Jones continued. “It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.”