Raised by Wolves, the HBO Max sci-fi drama from Ridley Scott, is returning for its second series.

New episodes of Raised by Wolves will be available to watch on Sky and NOW TV in the UK from Wednesday 7 April.

Here’s everything you need to know about Raised by Wolves season 2.

What is it about?

Raised by Wolves is a science fiction drama about two androids – Mother and Father – raising a group of human orphans on a new planet, trying to shepherd a new human society after the Earth has burned.

Key to the series are the growing religious differences between groups of humans, and the difficult job the androids have in trying to control these burgeoning beliefs.

Who is in the cast?

Abubakar Salim as Father (Credit: HBO)

Abubakar Salim plays Father, one of the androids raising the colony. Salim is best-known for his voice/motion-capture role in Assassins’ Creed as Bayek of Siwa, but you might also recognise him from (a very impressive) turn in Sky’s historical drama Jamestown, where he played Pedro.

Amanda Collin plays Mother, the other android helping to raise the human survivors. Collin is a Danish actress best known for films A Horrible Woman (2017) and Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016), as well as the television series Splitting Up Together (2016).

They’re joined by Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Aasiya Shah (Bloods), Niamh Algar (The Virtues), and Matias Varela (Narcos) amongst others. New cast joining for series two include James Harkness (Gangs of London) and Kim Engelbrecht (The Flash).

Writer and executive producer Aaron Guzikowski serves as showrunner, writing most of the episodes of Raised by Wolves. Guzikowski previously wrote the Denis Villeneuve movie Prisoners and the Jason Momoa television series The Red Road.

Ridley Scott, who directed the first two episodes of Raised by Wolves season one, doesn’t direct any new episodes of season two but continues as an executive producer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is, and you can see it right here.

Where and how can I watch Raised by Wolves?

Raised by Wolves will begin in the UK on Wednesday 6 April. All eight episodes of the series (which has already concluded its US run on HBO Max) will be available to stream on Sky and NOW TV in the UK at once.

How many episodes is Raised by Wolves season 2?

Raised by Wolves season 2 is eight episodes in total (two shorter than its first season).

Will there be a season 3 of Raised by Wolves?

Possibly. A third season hasn’t yet been officially commissioned, but showrunner Aaron Guzikowski has revealed that he’s already begun writing scripts for new episodes.

He explained to Collider in February 2022 that he has “to keep working on it because if it does get ordered – we have no source material, so I have to keep writing it.”

Why should I watch Raised by Wolves?