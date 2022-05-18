Better Call Saul season six has been split into two parts with the midseason finale about to air

Whether or not you’re a fan of popular TV shows splitting their final season into two parts - forcing viewers to wait several more months for the show’s conclusion - it appears the trend is here to stay.

It happened with Money Heist and Ozark, The Walking Dead will suffer the same fate when part two of season 11 airs this August, and Better Call Saul is about to enter its mid-season break.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Better Call Saul returns in April

After waiting two long years for the final season - owing to pandemic related delays and the show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, suffering a heart attack during filming - Netflix has decided to delay fans’ satisfaction that little bit more.

And if a final season split wasn’t painful enough, UK viewers even have to wait an extra day to see each episode as they are released 24 hours earlier in the US.

When is the Better Call Saul season 6 part 1 finale?

The mid-season finale for the last season of Better Call Saul will be released on 24 May on Netflix in the UK.

The episode, enticingly titled Plan and Execution, will see Jimmy and Kim deal with a last minute hitch in their plan to take down Howard.

After an intense third episode, the season has undergone a significant shift in pace, with episodes four, five and six clearly building up to a dramatic payoff.

With Plan and Execution being the final episode for more than a month, it is likely to be a big one.

When does Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 come out?

The second part of season six will begin airing in the UK on 12 July, seven weeks after the mid-season finale.

The final part will be made up of six episodes, meaning that season six is 13 episodes long in total, whereas the first five seasons were just 10 episodes in length.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul

The first two episodes of season six were released at the same time, but we won’t get this treat again - each episode of season six part two will be released weekly, with the finale coming to Netflix in the UK on 15 August.

What happened in season 6 part 1?

*Spoiler warning* If you’re not up to date on the latest episodes of Better Call Saul, then skip this section as it effectively one long spoiler.

So far, season six has seen Jimmy and Kim plot Howard’s downfall, planting cocaine in his locker, stealing his car, and implicating him in prostitution.

In the fourth episode of the series Howard realised that Jimmy was messing with him and began plotting of his own; we’re yet to see if this will pay dividends.

Nacho went on the run after the season five hit on Lalo failed, and was eventually killed in the third episode of the series.

Lalo has embarked on a bloody revenge quest, shooting people traffickers, breaking and entering, and hobbling one of the men that worked for Gus in season four - why does it feel like he’s just getting started?

What is the plot of season 6 part 2

The episode titles of the final part of the season have not been released and plot details are being kept under wraps, but there are some elements we can be fairly sure about.

It requires no great leap of faith to say that the season six part one finale will end on a major cliffhanger of some sort - either to do with Kim and Jimmy’s plan to take down Howard, Lalo’s revenge, or both.

Part two will have to mop up whatever mess part one leaves behind and bring Better Call Saul up to date with Breaking Bad.

As Lalo doesn’t feature in Breaking Bad and Gus does, things don’t look great for him. Kim is another character not to appear, or even be name dropped, in Vince Gilligan’s previous series, and her fate is also unknown.

As of season six episode six we have seen nothing of Gene Takovic in the black and white scenes that began the first five seasons of the show.