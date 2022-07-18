The Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is approaching its grand finale having become one of the most popular shows on Netflix

Better Call Saul is a Netflix series featuring Jimmy McGill, (AKA Saul Goodman) the corrupt lawyer who was a fan favourite in Breaking Bad.

The series explores how Jimmy becomes Saul, delving into his past, his relationship with his brother Chuck, and fellow lawyers Howard Hamlin and Kim Wexler.

Better Call Saul season 6

Season six part one saw Jimmy and Kim’s plan to take down Howard work far too well, as well as Lalo’s return from a failed assassintation attempt in Mexico.

Better Call Saul is one of Netflix’s most popular shows - the mid-season finale received more than 2.2 million views in the first three days of its release.

How many episodes of Better Call Saul are left?

The first half of season 6 - episodes 1-7 - were released weekly on Netflix between April and May.

The show then took a six-week hiatus before season six part two premiered in the UK on 12 July.

As of today (18 July) there are five more episodes of the final season still to be released in the UK.

Episode 10, Fun and Games, was released today in the US but will drop on Netflix in the UK on 19 July.

Episode 11, entitled Nippy, will come to Netflix UK one week later on 26 July.

When is the next episode of Better Call Saul out in the UK?

The next episode, Fun and Games, will come to Netflix UK at 8am on 19 July.

The episode synopsis states: “Gus attempts to smooth things over with the cartel while Mike ties up loose ends.”

Episodes will be released weekly in the UK, coming to Netflix on Tuesday mornings.

When will the season 6 finale air in the UK?

There’s still a few weeks to wait for Better Call Saul’s grand finale - it will come to Netflix UK on 16 August, one day after it lands in the US.

What will happen in the season 6 finale?

Plot details for the final unaired episodes of Better Call Saul are being kept under wraps, but there have been a few hints as to what could happen.

The black and white flashforwards will return in the season six finale

*Season six spoilers ahead*

The second half of season six began in uber dramatic fashion, with Lalo tying up Jimmy and going to wreak vengeance on Gus before being gunned down and buried next to Howard Hamlin.

So the finale won’t see the showdown between Jimmy, Gus, and Lalo that some fans anticipated.

The rest of the season is likely to feature Tuco Salamanca as his cartel recovers from Lalo’s death.

Teaser images from the season six finale show Jimmy, now living as Gene Takovic wearing what appears to be a hospital gown.

The black and white flashforwards to Jimmy’s life after the events of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad have been a feature of the first episode of seasons 1-5.

A flashforward has not yet happened in season six and it is expected that the finale will spend some time on it.